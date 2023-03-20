SBN Reacts Survey: In Favor of More Midweek G5 Football?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in G5 fans and fans across the country.

The Mid-American Conference has embraced football games being played on Tuesday through Friday for the better part of the last decade. In 2023, the MAC once again has a packed slate of 23 midweek games on national TV beginning Thursday, August 31, and really picking up on Halloween and through November.

The American will play 11 games on days other than Saturday throughout this season. The Mountain West currently has three games scheduled for days other than Saturday, but the league has intentions of shifting other games to non-Saturday dates as the year progresses.

The Sun Belt will also have seven games played on Tuesdays and Thursdays this season: one in September, four in October, and two in November. Finally, C-USA will play 19 midweek games beginning September 28 and running through the month of October as part of their new media deal announced back in January.

The reasons for this scheduling aren’t too complicated. People like football, and ESPN likes having live content. But, it’s not a solution without drawbacks. Attendance could be an issue, and people simply have other commitments during the week.

Where do you stand on the issue? We’ll discuss the results in a future article.