2023 NFL Draft Profile: Andrei Iosivas

Andrei Iosivas

Position: WR

College: Princeton

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 205 lbs.

Arm: 32”

It’s not easy to make it to the NFL as an FCS wide receiver but Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas is hoping to be one of the few this year. The Honolulu native put together a great career for the Tigers (2018-2022) where he landed sixth all-time on the school’s receiving yardage list with 1,909. Iosivas hauled in 125 receptions and 16 touchdowns in his collegiate career and he took home several accolades along the way including a First Team All-Conference selection and a spot on Phil Steele’s First-Team All-FCS roster last fall. On top of all that, he was also a member of the school’s track and field team.

One of Iosivas’ biggest assets is his nifty footwork which makes him one of the better route-runners in this year’s class. He has the agility to stay on his feet even in tight coverage and maneuver the sideline for additional yards after the catch. Iosivas fast as well, clocking a 4.43 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. He also completed the 20-yard shuttle drill in 4.12 seconds and finished the three-cone drill in 6.85 seconds.

That speed is something that serves Iosivas well, allowing him to not create separation from defenders pre catch but also break away from tacklers once he has the ball. His breakaway ability is something that was very prevalent during his college career as he had 10 touchdowns of 30 or more yards. It is nearly impossible to catch him in open space and it seems like he almost always has a one step lead on defenders from the snap.

Another attribute that Iosivas has is exceptional leaping ability, notching a 39” vertical jump at the Combine. Often times he wins a 50/50 jump ball situation against his defender making him a favorable target in the passing game even when in difficult coverage.

While he does have good hands, NFL scouts have expressed concern over Iosivas’ ability to adjusting to make catches outside of his frame, noting he often seems labored in doing so. He also displays a tendency to lose positioning when breaking on out-routes, something that will undoubtedly need to be ironed out once he is with an NFL team if he wants to see starting time sooner rather than later.

Final Analysis: Iosivas will likely never be the biggest or most physically daunting receiver on his team but he very well could be the most athletically gifted. What he lacks in size he makes up for tenfold in speed, jumping ability and overall nimbleness. With NFL training Iosivas should develop into a matchup nightmare for defenders who are not quick off the snap. He has the potential to be a starter in two to three years but could see game action sooner on special teams as a return specialist. He certainly has enough right now to be attractive to GMs and should only tune his skills more finely once he is in an pro workout routine.

Projected Selection: 6th round (Day 3)