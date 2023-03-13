NFL Draft Film Room: Houston EDGE D’Anthony Jones

Welcome to the NFL Draft season.

After a full slate of all-star games and the NFL Scouting Combine, prospects from across the nation are turning their attention to April’s NFL Draft. The three-day event marks the start of the dream for 259 players who will hear their names called.

Houston edge rusher D’Anthony Jones is one of those hopefuls. Jones played three seasons for the Cougars after transferring from junior college. During that time, he quickly blossomed into one of the better pass rushers in the conference.

Last season, Jones totaled eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss, both career-highs. Houston’s defense was built upon the pass rush prowess of Jones and players like Nelson Ceasar and Derrick Parrish. The Houston defensive line combined to form “Sack Ave,” a fitting name for the terror brought by the unit.

Jones would become the fourth Houston defensive lineman to hear his name called in the last five years if he hears his name called. Last season, Logan Hall was selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Jones joined Underdog Dynasty to break down some of his film from Houston and provide insight into his pass rush repertoire.

You can watch the entire episode of Film Room below.