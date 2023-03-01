Underdog Pawdcast: The Last One For A While

Welcome to the last episode of the Underdog Pawdcast in this form. Joe Londergan and Eric Henry are joined by a slew of guests to review the last year of G5 football, the new AAC, NFL Draft prospects, and more.

Plus, the crew reminisces about the history of the pod and some of our favorite moments putting it together over the years. Former editors of the site join for a bit as well as some current and former hosts for an extended sendoff for this project we’ve all poured so much time into.

It’s not goodbye, it’s “see ya later.” Happy football watching!

RELATED: A Note About The Underdog Pawdcast

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple and leave a review on your platform of choice.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @EricCHenry_, @Joehio_ @Dan_Morrison96, @Emilnem, @ZekePalermo, @joebroback, @JoeSerp, @JaredUTSA, @CoolCyWrites, and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites