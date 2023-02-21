New-look AAC releases 2023 football schedule

The 2023 iteration of the American Athletic Conference is essentially a merger of two conferences. Eight of the 14 teams comprising the league hail from last year’s AAC, while six new members — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA — realigned from Conference USA.

The league will officially lose the triumvirate of Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF on July 1, so this 2023 season features a conspicuous shakeup in the structure of the AAC. This new-look AAC became more of a reality for incumbent and new members alike on Tuesday morning, when the conference released its official 2023 football schedule.

Here is the schedule for all 14 member institutions:

2023 AAC Football Schedule Week Saturday Date Charlotte East Carolina Florida Atlantic Memphis Navy North Texas Rice SMU South Florida Temple Tulane Tulsa UAB UTSA Week Saturday Date Charlotte East Carolina Florida Atlantic Memphis Navy North Texas Rice SMU South Florida Temple Tulane Tulsa UAB UTSA 0 Sat, Aug. 26 BYE BYE BYE BYE vs. Notre Dame* BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE 1 Sat, Sep. 2 vs. SC State [FCS] @ Michigan vs. Monmouth [FCS] vs. B-CU [FCS] BYE vs. California @ Texas vs. Louisiana Tech @ WKU vs. Akron vs. South Alabama vs. Arkansas-PB [FCS] vs. NC A&T [FCS] (Thu) @ Houston 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ Maryland vs. Marshall vs. Ohio @ Arkansas State vs. Wagner [FCS] @ FIU vs. Houston** @ Oklahoma vs. FAMU [FCS] @ Rutgers vs. Ole Miss @ Washington @ Georgia Southern vs. Texas State 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. Georgia State @ Appalachian State @ Clemson vs. Navy (Thu) @ Memphis (Thu) @ Louisiana Tech vs. Texas Southern [FCS] vs. Prairie View [FCS] vs. Alabama vs. Norfolk State [FCS] @ Southern Miss vs. Oklahoma vs. Louisiana vs. Army (Fri) 4 Sat, Sep. 23 @ Florida vs. Gardner-Webb [FCS] @ Illinois vs. Missouri* BYE BYE @ South Florida @ TCU vs. Rice vs. Miami (FL) vs. Nicholls [FCS] @ Northern Illinois @ Georgia @ Tennessee 5 Sat, Sep. 30 @ SMU @ Rice BYE vs. Boise State vs. South Florida vs. ACU [FCS] vs. East Carolina vs. Charlotte @ Navy @ Tulsa (Thu) vs. UAB vs. Temple (Thu) @ Tulane BYE 6 Sat, Oct. 7 BYE BYE vs. Tulsa BYE vs. North Texas @ Navy vs. UConn BYE @ UAB vs. UTSA BYE @ FAU vs. South Florida @ Temple 7 Sat, Oct. 14 vs. Navy vs. SMU (Thu) @ South Florida vs. Tulane (Fri) @ Charlotte vs. Temple BYE @ East Carolina (Thu) vs. FAU @ North Texas @ Memphis (Fri) BYE @ UTSA vs. UAB 8 Sat, Oct. 21 @ East Carolina vs. Charlotte vs. UTSA @ UAB vs. Air Force @ Tulane @ Tulsa (Thu) @ Temple (Fri) @ UConn vs. SMU (Fri) vs. North Texas vs. Rice (Thu) vs. Memphis @ FAU 9 Sat, Oct. 28 vs. FAU (Fri) @ UTSA @ Charlotte (Fri) @ North Texas BYE vs. Memphis vs. Tulane vs. Tulsa BYE BYE @ Rice @ SMU BYE vs. East Carolina 10 Sat, Nov. 4 @ Tulsa vs. Tulane @ UAB vs. South Florida @ Temple vs. UTSA vs. SMU @ Rice @ Memphis vs. Navy @ East Carolina vs. Charlotte vs. FAU @ North Texas 11 Sat, Nov. 11 vs. Memphis @ FAU vs. East Carolina @ Charlotte vs. UAB @ SMU (Fri) @ UTSA vs. North Texas (Fri) vs. Temple @ South Florida vs. Tulsa @ Tulane @ Navy vs. Rice 12 Sat, Nov. 18 vs. Rice @ Navy vs. Tulane vs. SMU vs. East Carolina @ Tulsa @ Charlotte @ Memphis @ UTSA (Fri) @ UAB @ FAU vs. North Texas vs. Temple vs. South Florida (Fri) 13 Sat, Nov. 25 @ South Florida vs. Tulsa** @ Rice @ Temple** @ SMU vs. UAB** vs. FAU vs. Navy vs. Charlotte vs. Memphis** vs. UTSA** @ East Carolina** @ North Texas** @ Tulane** 14 Sat, Dec. 2 AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship AAC Championship 15 Sat, Dec. 9 BYE BYE BYE BYE vs. Army* BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE BYE

