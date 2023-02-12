Former C-USA Players in Super Bowl LVII

The 57th edition of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off on Fox at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 12. Both squads will feature a substantial amount of players who once featured for teams that UDD readers have become very familiar with over the last several years.

Some of those names will play significant roles in the game, some will dot the sideline waiting for an opportunity. Either way, we jotted down some notes of what to expect from the former Conference USA names in the big game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Reed Blankenship made plenty of contributions to Middle Tennessee State football over the course of his five seasons in Murfreesboro. Since week five where he picked up his first professional interception, the Alabama-raised safety has been a steady contributor, but saw his workload shift back to special teams in the NFC Championship.

On offense, Boston Scott, a former Louisiana Tech running back now in his fifth season in the pros, has scored a rushing touchdown in each of the last three games. It’s likely he only gets the ball a half dozen times, but if and when Philly gets in short-yardage situations in the red zone, Scott’s number 35 will likely be called.

Milton Williams is a second-year defensive tackle out of Louisiana Tech. While Williams plays about a third of the defensive snaps for Philadelphia, his contributions have become more significant since the second half of the season began. Williams has four sacks this season with 38 total tackles.

Triston McCollum, a rookie defensive back out of Sam Houston State, is also listed on the roster as a reserve/future contract.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City linebacker Darius Harris played with Blankenship at Middle Tennessee. Harris signed with the Chiefs out of college in 2019 and has been a member of the squad for all of their postseason runs in that time. This season, Harris has seen his role with the team grow a bit filling in for other members of the linebacker group who missed time. Harris may only see a handful of defensive snaps on Sunday, but he’ll also see time on kick coverage. He has four tackles this postseason.

Louisiana Tech’s representation in the game doesn’t end with the Eagles. Now in his third season, L’Jarius Sneed was a fourth-round pick by Kansas City in 2020. A former corner at Louisiana Tech, Sneed’s participation in Sunday’s game will likely be limited due to a few different injuries Sneed unfortunately picked up in the last few weeks. Prior to the AFC Championship where he played just four snaps, Sneed was a starter all year for Kansas City.