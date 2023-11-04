Texas State dismantles an uninspired Georgia Southern team, 45-24

Texas State cemented itself as a solid team in the Sun Belt by dismantling a Georgia Southern team that never got off the bus Saturday, by a margin of 45-24.

Don’t let the final score fool you, the Eagles were outclassed by the middle of the third quarter in this contest, as the Bobcats were happy to dogwalk their opponent before letting Southern score a couple of pity touchdowns in the second half to make it appear competitive on the surface.

TSU quarterback T.J. Finley diced up a GS secondary that has oscillated between passable and a fireable offense in 2023, as the Bobcats signal caller put up 300 yards and 3 touchdowns on an incredible 80% completion percentage in the win.

Receiver Joey Hobert did most of the damage as Georgia Southern threw in the towel in the middle of the second quarter, with Hobert hauling in 13 grabs for 141 yards and a score in the victory. Bobcats’ running back Ismail Mahdi was his usual efficient self, running for 99 yards in the win.

On the other side of things, Davis Brin was downright awful once again, making Eagle fans thankful this will be his final year with the program. Brin had a paltry 36 passing yards and an interception at halftime, and only got marginally better throughout when Texas State dropped into prevent defense up multiple touchdowns on the scoreboard.

Jalen White was the lone bright spot for Georgia Southern, rushing for 159 yards and two scores. White has to be looking around during matchups like this one, James Madison and Wisconsin wondering where the hell the rest of his team went as the Eagles found another way to ultimately disappoint their fans in a road loss.

Texas State solidified themselves as a team on the rise in this game, while the Eagles calcified themselves as a team not to be trusted during any week of the season, especially when playing on the road.

The Bobcats will look to build on this win next week at Coastal Carolina, while the Georgia Southern will limp to West Virginia to most likely lay down at the feet of Marshall after a couple of quarters after getting outclassed on the road for the fourth time this year.