App State Dominates Georgia State To Return To The Postseason

The Appalachian State Mountaineers beat Georgia State 42-14 this past Saturday, making App State bowl eligible and extending the Panthers’ losing streak to three games.

App State’s win over GSU gives it a 10-0 lead in the all-time series, going back to 2014.

Six different players scored touchdowns for the Mountaineers, including first-time scorer Anderson Castle. He scored on a nine-yard rush in the fourth quarter, the first of four touchdowns either team scored in the final period.

Other touchdown scorers included Nate Noel, who broke a 61-yard rush for the game’s first points, and Kaedin Robinson, now App State’s all-purpose touchdown leader this season.

Quarterback Joey Aguilar threw 14-for-21 for 255 yards and three touchdowns, making it three consecutive games with at least three passing touchdowns for the first-time starter.

Georgia State was not nearly as successful offensively. The Panthers did not score until the fourth quarter on a three-yard pass from Darren Grainger to Tailique Williams.

While the Panthers’ inefficacy with the ball was not helped by Grainger’s two turnovers, they were incapable of creating drives of meaning; GSU went three-and-out on seven of 14 drives.

GSU running back Marcus Carroll returned to form with 113 rushing yards after gaining just 33 last week against James Madison.

Appalachian State, now 6-4, is guaranteed to finish .500 or better for a 10th consecutive season. At 4-2 in conference play, the Mountaineers are third in the Sun Belt East pending other results. App plays James Madison next Saturday, Nov. 18th at 2:00 PM for the ‘Neer’s penultimate game of the season.

Georgia State, now also 6-4, is 3-4 in conference play and now officially out of contention for the Sun Belt Championship game. The Panthers play at LSU next Saturday, Nov. 18th at 8:00 PM.