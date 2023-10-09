Around The Dog Park: Curt Cignetti Doesn’t Want JMU To Think About Being Undefeated

Welcome back to the dog park. It’s an injustice that no G5 teams are in the top 25 this week, but we’re still here compile the stories you need hear concerning CFB’s true underdogs.

Here are a few storylines to follow as the week becomes the weekend.

Sun Belt

During Monday’s Sun Belt Coaches Media Availability, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti was asked at the top of the call whether or not he thought that his undefeated Dukes team was deserving of a spot in the AP Top 25. His response was more passionate than usual for. In a nutshell, he’s trying to keep his team focused on beating Georgia Southern this week. Obviously, there’s more to it that, however. Read Harrisonburg’s Daily News-Record’s article about it here or watch for yourself here.

Meanwhile, in the eyes of several national writers, there really isn’t a clear frontrunner in the Sun Belt West. Louisiana grinding out a victory over Texas State was one of several fascinating games in the division over the weekend that made it tough to say who is on the best footing to win the division.

CUSA

Somehow, one of the bigger talking points in the last few days about Liberty and Jacksonville State’s upcoming matchup has been...Jacksonville State’s visitor locker room? Jamey Chadwell isn’t worried about it, but after Rich Rodriguez noted how small it was in his media availability a few weeks ago, Chadwell noted he did remember how small it was from his time as the head coach of Charleston Southern.

In addition to being named the CUSA Offensive Player of the Week this week, WKU wideout Malachi Corley was also named Senior Bowl Co-Offensive POTW and East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive Breakout POTW. WKU are beginning to ramp up the push for Corley as a potential Biletnikoff Award winner, mainly through the use of this site, it seems.

AAC