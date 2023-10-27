Around The Dog Park: UTSA Students Reject Athletic Fee Increase

AAC
- UAB staffer Rip Scherer will become the head coach of the Madrid Bravos in the European League of Football following the conclusion of this season.
- UTSA students voted on an increase in the student athletic fees earlier this week. The vote failed with 70% of students that voted claiming to not be in favor of the increase. MORE
CUSA
- The battle between UTEP and Sam Houston this week was a comedy of errors, in several ways. It started when UTEP brought the wrong jerseys. Then somewhere in the middle, the winless Bearkats built a three-touchdown lead. Then a fan in a penis costume was ejected. Then UTEP won on a last-second field goal. This is what happens when you play football in Texas on Wednesday.
UTEP head coach Dana Dimel on the Miners jersey situation from Wednesday at Sam Houston. Said #CUSA didn’t need to approve it once it was happening, but they did have to run it by the Bearkats. pic.twitter.com/PWtDzClScW— Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 27, 2023
Just saying, things went poorly for Sam Houston last night after this fan left https://t.co/iqdnYGnWgY— Underdog Dynasty (@underdogdynasty) October 26, 2023
- Liberty have wrapped up a spot in the CUSA Championship game. Following their win over Western Kentucky, the guys over at A Sea of Red did us all the favor of transcribing Jamey Chadwell’s postgame press conference. Namely, Chadwell offered thoughts on what’s left to achieve for his team this season.
Sun Belt
- South Alabama’s games with Louisiana have been decided by a total of five points the last two years. The Jags host the Cajuns on Saturday wit USA the favorite by 10.5. PREVIEW
- Georgia Southern are still very much in the Sun Belt title conversation. That’s of course largely thanks to James Madison’s ineligibility, but their win over Georgia State on Thursday night also really helped things. RECAP
