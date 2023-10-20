Around The Dog Park: A Former D2 Star Will Start In The NFL This Week

The big story this week should excite anybody that roots for lower-level college football players to make it in the pros. As the NFL’s Chicago Bears try to figure out their season, they turn to former Shepherd University stud Tyson Bagent at quarterback.

Bagent is DII’s all-time passing yards leader with 17,034 yards in 53 career games. He went undrafted after an appearance at the 2022 Senior Bowl, but was signed by the Bears

Bagent addressed the Chicago media earlier this week.

AAC

Have you seen Steve Helwick’s AAC Midseason Power Rankings yet?

USF have had some bad losses their last few times out. New head coach Alex Golesh is ready to move on by keeping his team’s collective head up and managing morale above all else.

CUSA

If you were a fan of the Underdog Pawdcast, I’m still doing a G5 football podcast for another network. This week, I asked CBS Sports analyst Robert Turbin about some of the things he’s seen in CUSA this year calling those games.

Western Kentucky have some incredibly important matchups coming up in terms of competing for the Conference USA title. They’ll do in some of the greatest helmets the college football has ever seen with Big Red in different poses for different positions.

Sun Belt