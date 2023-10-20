WKU unveils seven different Big Red helmets for next Tuesday’s game vs. Liberty

No school embraces its mascot quite like Western Kentucky.

WKU paid homage to Big Red last year, donning a decal depicting the fun, lovable red blob throwing a football on its helmet in a November matchup against Rice.

This year, the Hilltoppers are taking their love of Big Red a step further. When WKU takes the field Tuesday for a home game against Liberty — a matchup with massive CUSA Championship Game implications — the Hilltoppers will trot out seven different Big Red-themed helmets.

WKU released a video starring Big Red and quarterback Austin Reed on Friday morning to commemorate the occasion, showcasing the 2007 Mascot Hall of Fame inductee’s versatility on the gridiron in conjunction with the helmet decals.

What's better than one Big Red?



Seven. pic.twitter.com/BM2UXFlRNo — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 20, 2023

Each position group — quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, linemen, linebackers, defensive backs, specialists — will wear a different helmet decal depicting Big Red playing that position. The bumper on the front of the helmet is also unique, featuring the mascot’s eyes and eyebrows.

Here’s a look at each position group’s special Big Red decal.

Quarterbacks:

Running backs:

Receivers:

Linemen:

Linebackers:

Defensive backs:

Specialists:

The Big Red helmets take center stage next Tuesday night on Oct. 24. WKU’s home game against Liberty kicks off at 7:30 pm and will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.