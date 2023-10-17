South Alabama Cruise To Tuesday Home Win Over Southern Miss, 55-3

At a time when the Sun Belt West is basically wide open, South Alabama earned an important result on Tuesday.

The Jaguars won their Week Eight midweek battle with Southern Miss by a score of 55-3. South Alabama established themselves right away against a physically depleted Southern Miss. USA improve to 4-3 overall with a 2-1 record in Sun Belt play.

South Alabama scored on nine of their 12 possessions throughout the night.

Senior running back La’Damian Webb carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards and four touchdowns. This was the second time in Webb’s USA career that he scored four rushing touchdowns.

All seven of South Alabama’s touchdowns on the evening were rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Carter Bradley also threw for 319 yards with 21 completions on 27 attempts.

As a team, South Alabama totaled 647 yards of offense, compared to just 149 yards by the Southern Miss offense. This yardage total was a season high for the Jaguar offense as well as the defense.

The Jaguars will now have a slightly longer runway to prepare for their battle with Louisiana on October 28. Southern Miss, now 1-6, will also have ten days to prepare for a road date with Appalachian State.