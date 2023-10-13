Tulane catches fire in second half, upending Memphis 31-21 in battle of AAC titans

Tulane entered the season as the class of the American Athletic Conference. The Green Wave strolled into the 2023 campaign with a ranking beside their name while holding status as the conference’s preseason favorite.

Not many teams were better positioned to challenge that status than the Memphis Tigers. Memphis hosted Tulane, clinging onto a 4-1 record with the backdrop of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — the exact venue where the Tigers emerged in 27 of their last 31 contests. But in a Friday night clash in Memphis with AAC Championship Game stakes, Tulane proved to remain the class of the conference. The Green Wave erased an 11-point second half deficit to cruise past Memphis, 31-21.

In a game decided by 10 points, the key difference between the teams was the turnover battle and the 14 points resulting from those critical plays. Tulane intercepted two passes in the victory, cashing both takeaways for touchdowns while refraining from committing a single turnover on the road. In the first quarter, the Green Wave launched the scoring effort on the night when cornerback Lance Robinson snatched his fourth interception of the year — tying the FBS lead.

Nine plays after Robinson donned Tulane’s signature turnover beads, freshman running back Makhi Hughes scored his only touchdown of the day to launch a career-high 130-yard performance. Then in the second half, the Green Wave’s defense struck in a timely fashion. Memphis possessed the ball trailing by three around midfield and quarterback Seth Henigan directed a pass to Roc Taylor near the sideline. However, the ball ricocheted of Taylor’s gloves and landed into Tulane free safety Kam Pedescleaux’s hands instead. That crucial miscue proved costly for the Tigers as Tulane marched down the field in four plays. Michael Pratt delivered an 11-yard over-the-shoulder dime to Lawrence Keys III with 11:46 remaining to hand the Green Wave a 31-21 advantage — their largest lead of the night.

In his fourth career start against Memphis, Pratt finished 19-of-31 with 256 yards — attaining one touchdown as a passer and one as a rusher. But his most essential stat was the goose egg in the interceptions department. That helped the reigning All-AAC selection gain the edge in a battle between two of the conference’s top quarterbacks. Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan overcame a slow 1-of-10 start to accumulate 324 passing yards on 24 completions, but the Tigers’ two turnovers were too difficult to overcome.

While Tulane dominated the start and end of the game, scoring the first 10 and last 21 points, the middle portion was controlled by Memphis. The Tigers chipped in three consecutive touchdowns in the late second and early third quarters, establishing a 21-10 lead over Tulane. Henigan was the facilitator of all three touchdown, connecting with. DeMeer Blankumsee, Joe Scates, and Koby Drake to hand the home team a brief advantage — an advantage which evaporated on the opening play of the fourth quarter when Tulane wide receiver Yulkeith Brown ran in a 9-yard jet sweep.

Tulane’s victory put an official wrap on a unique Memphis promotion, where Tiger fans could buy a $60 ticket to the season opener and attend home games for the remainder of the season until they finally lost. That marked the first home loss of the season for Ryan Silverfield’s squad which fell to 4-2 and 1-1 in AAC play on the season.

Meanwhile, the reigning conference champions remain in the driver’s seat for a second consecutive AAC title. Tulane claimed its eighth consecutive victory with Pratt as the starting quarterback dating back to last November, and the Green Wave are a candidate to return to the rankings with a 5-1 overall record and a spotless 2-0 mark in conference play.

Perhaps this matchup involved New Year’s Six stakes, as the AAC champion has solidified a spot in college football’s prestigious slate of bowl games in each of the last six seasons. But only time will tell, and a rematch in December remains on the table for two of the conference’s top three overall records.