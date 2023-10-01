Every G5 Team Receiving Votes In USA Today Coaches Poll After Week Five

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon, following a wild week in the Group of Five.

5-0 Fresno State moved up to #24 after not being in the rankings in the previous week. The Bulldogs are at the same spot in this week’s AP Poll. They received 144 points and are the only G5 team in the rankings.

Other G5 teams that received votes, but were not ranked:

-Air Force (5-0) 32

-Wyoming (4-1) 12

-Tulane (4-1) 10

-James Madison (5-0) 8

-Marshall (4-0) 3

-Memphis (4-1) 1

James Madison are not eligible for the postseason this year as the complete their FCS transitionary period.

Just five undefeated G5 teams remain. The only such team who did not receive votes is current CUSA frontrunner Liberty (4-0). No teams from CUSA or the MAC received any votes in the poll released this week.