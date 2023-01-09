Memphis’ DeAngelo Williams Headlines G5 Names in 2023 CFB Hall of Fame Class

The National Football Foundation announced Monday a group of 18 players and four coaches that will make up the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in a statement released Monday. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

The most recognizable name for fans of the Group of Five will be former Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams. During his time with the Tigers, Williams was a three-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a first-team All-American in 2005 and the MVP of the 2005 Motor City Bowl. He finished his college career with 6,026 rushing yards and ran for over 100 yards in a game an NCAA record 34 times. He also broke the NCAA record for career all-purpose yards with 7,573.

Syracuse football competed in the Big East conference from 1991 to 2012. Defensive end Dwight Freeney, who played for the Orange from 1998 to 2001, was also a member of this year’s class. Freeney finished his college career with 104 tackles (68 unassisted), 34 quarterback sacks, 51 tackles for a loss, and 43 quarterback pressures. He was a first-team All-American in 2001.

Terance Mathis, another inductee, was a football and basketball star at the University of New Mexico. In 1989, he became New Mexico’s first All-American after setting a Division I record for most receiving yards. He also became the first player to have more than 250 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards, and 6,000 total yards.

From the FCS ranks, former Villanova running back Brian Westbrook and Montana State defensive tackle Bill Kollar were also inducted.

Paul Johnson, who coached Georgia Southern to consecutive Division I-AA (FCS) championships in 199 and 2000, will also be inducted alongside former Central Michigan coach Roy Kramer.

2023 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS

PLAYERS:

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

– DB, Tennessee (2007-09) Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

– QB, Kansas State (1997-98) Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

– RB, Southern California (2003-05) Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

– DE, Syracuse (1998-2001) Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

– OT, Iowa (2000-03) LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

– RB, Oregon (2009-11) Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

– LB, Texas (2001-04) Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

– DT, Montana State (1971-73) Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)

– LB, Boston College (2009-11) Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

– WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08) Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

– WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989) Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

– OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01) Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

– DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99) Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

– LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990) Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

– QB, Florida (2006-09) Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

– DB, Wisconsin (1988-91) Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

– RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01) DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

COACHES: