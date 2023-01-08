G5 and FCS Players Who Accepted 2023 East–West Shrine Bowl Invites

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on February 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 8:30 PM ET on NFL Network.
Like the Reese’s Senior Bowl, this game gives college prospects the chance to further showcase their skills and meet with representatives from across the NFL ahead of this spring’s NFL Draft. In particular, fans of programs outside of the Power Five will recognize the majority of this year’s roster. Below is every name from the Group of Five, the FCS, and the lower divisions that will be playing in the game.
This list will be updated as more players accept invites.
Defensive Backs
Nic Jones - Ball State
Lance Boykin - Coastal Carolina
Myles Brooks - Louisiana Tech
Nehemiah Shelton - San José State
Eric Scott Jr. - Southern Miss
Starling Thomas V - UAB
Kahlef Hailasse - Western Kentucky
Tyreque Jones - Boise State
Gervarrius Owens - Houston
Defensive Line
Jose Ramirez - Eastern Michigan
Caleb Murphy - Ferris State (DII)
Andre Jones - Louisiana
BJ Thompson - Stephen F. Austin
Devonnsha Maxwell - Chattanooga
Truman Jones - Harvard
Ikenna Enechukwu - Rice
Viliami Fehoko - San José State
Desjuan Johnson - Toledo
Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky
Derek Parish - Houston
Linebackers
Ivan Pace Jr. - Cincinnati
Offensive Line
Mark Evans II - Arkansas-Pine Pluff
Quinton Barrow - Grand Valley State (DII)
Brent Laing - Minnesota-Duluth
Colby Sorsdal - William & Mary
John Ojukwu - Boise State
Jacky Chen - Pace (DII)
Kadeem Telfort - UAB
Quarterbacks
None
Running Backs
Jordan Mims - Fresno State
Deneric Prince - Tulsa
Tight Ends
Leonard Taylor - Cincinnati
Wide Receivers
Jalen Cropper - Fresno State
Nikko Remigio - Fresno State
Jadakis Bonds - Hampton
Dallas Daniels - Jackson State
Demario Douglas - Liberty
Michael Jefferson - Louisiana
Shaq Davis - South Carolina State
Kickers/Punters
Ethan Evans - Wingate (DII)
Loading comments...