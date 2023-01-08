G5 and FCS Players Who Accepted 2023 East–West Shrine Bowl Invites

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on February 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 8:30 PM ET on NFL Network.

Like the Reese’s Senior Bowl, this game gives college prospects the chance to further showcase their skills and meet with representatives from across the NFL ahead of this spring’s NFL Draft. In particular, fans of programs outside of the Power Five will recognize the majority of this year’s roster. Below is every name from the Group of Five, the FCS, and the lower divisions that will be playing in the game.

This list will be updated as more players accept invites.

Defensive Backs

Nic Jones - Ball State

Lance Boykin - Coastal Carolina

Myles Brooks - Louisiana Tech

Nehemiah Shelton - San José State

Eric Scott Jr. - Southern Miss

Starling Thomas V - UAB

Kahlef Hailasse - Western Kentucky

Tyreque Jones - Boise State

Gervarrius Owens - Houston

Defensive Line

Jose Ramirez - Eastern Michigan

Caleb Murphy - Ferris State (DII)

Andre Jones - Louisiana

BJ Thompson - Stephen F. Austin

Devonnsha Maxwell - Chattanooga

Truman Jones - Harvard

Ikenna Enechukwu - Rice

Viliami Fehoko - San José State

Desjuan Johnson - Toledo

Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky

Derek Parish - Houston

Linebackers

Ivan Pace Jr. - Cincinnati

Offensive Line

Mark Evans II - Arkansas-Pine Pluff

Quinton Barrow - Grand Valley State (DII)

Brent Laing - Minnesota-Duluth

Colby Sorsdal - William & Mary

John Ojukwu - Boise State

Jacky Chen - Pace (DII)

Kadeem Telfort - UAB

Quarterbacks

None

Running Backs

Jordan Mims - Fresno State

Deneric Prince - Tulsa

Tight Ends

Leonard Taylor - Cincinnati

Wide Receivers

Jalen Cropper - Fresno State

Nikko Remigio - Fresno State

Jadakis Bonds - Hampton

Dallas Daniels - Jackson State

Demario Douglas - Liberty

Michael Jefferson - Louisiana

Shaq Davis - South Carolina State

Kickers/Punters

Ethan Evans - Wingate (DII)