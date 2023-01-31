Inaugural Big 12 schedules revealed for Cincinnati, Houston, UCF

It was the second major domino to fall in this modern phase of FBS realignment. In September 2021, the Big 12 officially announced the addition of Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and BYU as member institutions in a reaction to the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

That announcement provided those programs’ coaches, players, and fans a 16-and-a-half-month timeframe to envision what life would be like in the Big 12. But on Tuesday afternoon, the ink was officially settled on the paper in the form of a 2023 football schedule.

For at least the 2023 college football season, the Big 12 will consist of a new record-high 14 programs as Oklahoma and Texas still remain lame duck members of the conference. The league will retain its 9-game scheduling format, but due to expansion from 10 to 14 teams, the Big 12’s signature round-robin style conference slate will be no more. There are no defined divisions, so the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, TX will feature the top two records in the conference — as it has since 2017.

After a full decade of holding down the fort in the American Athletic Conference, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF are waving goodbye to past rivals and watching a new set of annual opponents materialize as they complete their Big 12 transition. Here are the full schedules for the Bearcats, Cougars, and Knights, which officially claim their conference membership badges on July 1.

Cincinnati Bearcats

2023 Cincinnati Bearcats Football Schedule Week Date Opponent Venue Week Date Opponent Venue 1 Sat, Sep. 2 vs. Eastern Kentucky (FCS)* Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, OH 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ Pittsburgh* Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. Miami (OH)* Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, OH 4 Sat, Sep. 23 vs. Oklahoma Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, OH 5 Fri, Sep. 29 @ BYU LaVell Edwards Stadium - Provo, UT 6 Sat, Oct. 7 BYE 7 Sat, Oct. 14 vs. Iowa State Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, OH 8 Sat, Oct. 21 vs. Baylor Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, OH 9 Sat, Oct. 28 @ Oklahoma State Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK 10 Sat, Nov. 4 vs. UCF Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, OH 11 Sat, Nov. 11 @ Houston TDECU Stadium - Houston, TX 12 Sat, Nov. 18 @ West Virginia Milan Puskar Stadium - Morgantown, WV 13 Sat, Nov. 25 vs. Kansas Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, OH 14 Sat, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Big 12 opponents not scheduled: Kansas State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech

Quick analysis: After a non-conference schedule which features a rehash with old Big East rival Pitt and a matchup against annual crosstown rival Miami (OH), the Bearcats open Big 12 play with a bang with the Big 12’s most notable dynasty. Oklahoma, which ruled this conference for much of its existence, travels to Nippert Stadium for a clash with Cincinnati in Week 4 in a game which is sure to pack the stadium. That is one of five conference games the Bearcats receive at home this year, along with Baylor, Iowa State, UCF, and Kansas. The most notable road game on the schedule is a renewal of another old Big East rivalry with West Virginia. Considering the Mountaineers’ lack of natural rivals in this conference, that Nov. 18 game could be one both programs and fanbases circle on the calendars every fall.

Houston Cougars

2023 Houston Cougars Football Schedule Week Date Opponent Venue Week Date Opponent Venue 1 Sat, Sep. 2 vs. UTSA* TDECU Stadium - Houston, TX 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ Rice* Rice Stadium - Houston, TX 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. TCU TDECU Stadium - Houston, TX 4 Sat, Sep. 23 vs. Sam Houston* TDECU Stadium - Houston, TX 5 Sat, Sep. 30 @ Texas Tech Jones AT&T Stadium - Lubbock, TX 6 Sat, Oct. 7 BYE 7 Thu, Oct. 12 vs. West Virginia TDECU Stadium - Houston, TX 8 Sat, Oct. 21 vs. Texas TDECU Stadium - Houston, TX 9 Sat, Oct. 28 @ Kansas State Bill Snyder Family Stadium - Manhattan, KS 10 Sat, Nov. 4 @ Baylor McLane Stadium - Waco, TX 11 Sat, Nov. 11 vs. Cincinnati TDECU Stadium - Houston, TX 12 Sat, Nov. 18 vs. Oklahoma State TDECU Stadium - Houston, TX 13 Sat, Nov. 25 @ UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, FL 14 Sat, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Big 12 opponents not scheduled: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Quick analysis: Is there a better way for Houston to start life as a Big 12 member than a home game, hosting the reigning No. 2 team in the country? TDECU Stadium should prepare for one of its greatest crowds ever as TCU comes to town on Sept. 16. The Cougars receive a pretty favorable schedule from a travel standpoint in year one as a Big 12 member. They only leave the state of Texas for matchups with Kansas State and UCF. And the five conference home games should generate plenty of buzz at TDECU Stadium. Not only do the Cougars host TCU — they welcome West Virginia (on a Thursday night), Texas, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma State to town. Also, Houston doesn’t leave the confines of its city for its Texas-based non-conference slate.

UCF Knights

2023 UCF Knights Football Schedule Week Date Opponent Venue Week Date Opponent Venue 1 Thu, Aug. 31 Kent State* FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, FL 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ Boise State* Albertsons Stadium - Boise, ID 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. Villanova (FCS)* FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, FL 4 Sat, Sep. 23 @ Kansas State Bill Snyder Family Stadium - Manhattan, KS 5 Sat, Sep. 30 vs. Baylor McLane Stadium - Waco, TX 6 Sat, Oct. 7 @ Kansas David Booth Memorial Stadium - Lawrence, KS 7 Sat, Oct. 14 BYE 8 Sat, Oct. 21 @ Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman, OK 9 Sat, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, FL 10 Sat, Nov. 4 @ Cincinnati Nippert Stadium - Cincinnati, OH 11 Sat, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, FL 12 Sat, Nov. 18 @ Texas Tech Jones AT&T Stadium - Lubbock, TX 13 Sat, Nov. 25 vs. Houston FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, FL 14 Sat, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Big 12 opponents not scheduled: BYU, Iowa State, TCU, Texas

Quick analysis: The War on I-4 Rivalry is a thing of the past, at least for now. UCF defeated South Florida six consecutive times to close the door on that chapter, and the Knights will not feature the Bulls on their non-conference slate. UCF typically plays one or two ACC teams in non-conference, but the 2023 schedule features zero in year one of the Big 12 transition. In terms of conference opponents, Knights fans will want to circle that Oct. 21 road trip to Oklahoma on the calendar, as UCF gears up to face its former quarterback in Dillon Gabriel. Unlike Cincinnati and Houston, the Knights are only granted four home games this year, so they’ll be racking up plenty of travel mileage as the Big 12 geographic outlier. Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Houston will feel the aftershock of the Bounce House atmosphere this fall.

Here is a look at the full 2023 Big 12 schedule: