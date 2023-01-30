Cal Poly Picks Up Big Transfer with QB Sam Huard

Cal Poly fans were greeted to some big news on Monday morning when former Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard announced his intent to transfer to the program. Huard, a former Top 25 recruit in the 2021 class, announced on Twitter that he is committing to the Mustangs.

Huard has served as Washington’s backup signal-caller over the last two seasons and has seen minimal playing time, throwing for 265 yards and one touchdown while appearing in five games since 2021. Many may be wondering why a five-star recruit is opting to step down to the FCS; an uncommon occurrence to say the least. That answer may be found with the Mustangs new-look coaching staff.

Paul Wulff, who was promoted from his offensive line coaching spot to the head man at Cal Poly back in December, revamped his staff and hired a new offensive coordinator in Sheldon Cross. Cross, as it turns out, coached Huard back in high school at Kennedy Catholic (WA). The connection is likely at least part of the reason Huard is making his way to the program.

Cross coached Huard from 2017 to 2021 and, during that span, the dynamic quarterback threw for 13,214 yards and a whopping 153 touchdowns.

“Obviously the relationship with coach Cross I’ve had throughout my high school career and just how much he pushed me to grow as a person and as a player … I know I’ve got so much trust in him,” Huard said in an interview on the “Brock and Salk” radio show on Seattle Sports Station 710 AM on Monday morning. “It’s an amazing group of people. I just felt right at home with them. I’m super excited to be able to work with them and go give everything I have to that team and that program.”

Huard is the first five-star player to commit to Cal Poly in its 108-year history and this acquisition is one that could have an immediate impact on a program that is in search of a much-needed facelift. Over the last five seasons the team has strung together a less-than-stellar 12-35 overall record including a 2-9 run in 2022 in which former head coach Beau Baldwin resigned following its conclusion. The Mustangs have not reached the FCS playoffs since 2016 and have not got their hands on a Big Sky title since 2012.

Cal Poly will kick off its 2023 season on September 2 when they host Central Washington.