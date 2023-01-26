 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Meets C-USA

With Conference USA teams moving to the AAC, let’s get everybody up to speed.

By Joe Londergan, Eric C. Henry, Dan Morrison, and Emily Van Buskirk
Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On a new Underdog Pawdcast, our C-USA and AAC Pawdcast crews come together for a chit-chat about the newest members of the American Conference and what fans of those teams can expect from their new surroundings. Plus, the foursome chitchat about other changes for the coming season and revisit some notable news and hirings within both leagues from the last several weeks. Can teams with new coaches like Charlotte and UAB make notable advances right away? Is UTSA already in a place to fill voids left by Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF?

But first, Joe and Eric take a moment to address the news that SB Nation and Vox will no longer fund the Underdog Pawdcast after February. Happy football watching!

