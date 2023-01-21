Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Bowl Recap

Brian and Zeke talk the end of the 2022 season and the bowl games that came with it. Troy played a “slobber knocker” of a game with a talented UTSA squad, Southern Miss ran all over Rice and South Alabama suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Western Kentucky. Plus, Marshall claimed an exciting victory over UConn with yet another strong day by the rushing attack.

RELATED: A Note About The Underdog Pawdcast

Troy’s season ended in record setting fashion, Frank Gore Jr. set a bunch of record, and Georgia Southern’s result was immensely disappointing. What’s next for the league?

Listen to all of that and more on this edition of the Sun Belt podcast.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple and leave a review on your platform of choice!

Find your hosts on Twitter: @WatchTheStone and @ZekePalermo and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites