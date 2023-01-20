G5 and FCS Players Playing In The 2023 Tropical Bowl

The 2023 Tropical Bowl, a showcase of college football’s best talent from the past year, will take place at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Saturday, January 21 at 4 PM ET.
The game will be broadcast on the web for a $20 fee per user.
Over 350 Tropical Bowl alumni have gone on to the NFL since it’s inception. This year, more than 100 players from around college football. Many of them come from programs outside of the power five, including the G5, FCS, and lower levels. Here are the names to watch from those groups.
Defensive Backs
Kaleb Oliver - Western Kentucky
Koby Perry - UCF
Kevin Hyde - Slippery Rock
Robert Carter - West Georgia (Division II)
D’Jordan Strong - Coastal Carolina
Dorian Hardin - College of Idaho (NAIA)
Dadrian Taylor - UTSA
Dennis Barnes - UTEP
Myles Mason - LA Tech
Tariq Drake - Ohio
Derrick Maxwell Jr - Emporia State (Division II)
Dorian S. Hall - FIU
Isaiah King - Buffalo
Gurvan Hall - Utah State
Ceejay Jones - Western Kentucky
Jahmin Muse - Buffalo
Clifford Chattman - UTSA
Ammari Sylla - Virginia University of Lynchburg (Division III)
Hunter Nichols - San Diego
Ronald Kent Jr - Central Michigan
Rtarriun “RT” Johnson - Old Dominion
Grayson Cash - UAB
Caleb Biggers - Boise State
Defensive Line
Juwuan Jones - Western Kentucky
Sayrend Musgrove Jr - Concord (Division II)
Wes Moeai - Rocky Mountain College (NAIA)
Maximilian Hradecny - Duquesne
Phillip Huff Jr - Nevada
Michael Nobile - Delaware Valley (Division III)
Francis Bemiy Jr - Southern Utah
Zachary Blackiston - Heidelberg (Division III)
Chukwuemeka “Chuck” Manning - Austin Peay
Keshawn Banks - San Diego State
Keiondre Hall - Pittsburgh State (Division II)
Jamare Edwards - James Madison
Nick Andrews - Bethel (Division III)
Dennis Osagiede - Liberty
Tavis Malakius - UNLV
Xach Gill - Temple
Tyler Tate - Millersville (Division II)
KeShaun Moore - Hampton
Linebackers
Breon Hayward - UTEP
Jordan Carmouche - Arkansas State
Trevor Nowaske - Saginaw Valley State (Division II)
Jalen Mackie - UMass
Julian Baldi - Valdosta State (Division II)
Corvin Moment - Western Michigan
Amir Siddiq - Charlotte
CJ Onyechi - Colorado State
Marvin Pierre - Kent State
Isaac Wallace - Missouri Western State (Division II)
Kameron Jones - Chattanooga
Adrian Hope - Charlotte
Marcus Haynes - Old Dominion
Dominic Quewon - Southern Miss
Dustin Huseinovic - Pace (Division II)
Abraham Beauplan - Marshall
Marquez Bembry - Connecticut
Rashawn Yates - South Florida
Kickers
Antonio Zita - Charlotte
Long Snappers
Austin Mock - Liberty
Cameron Lyons - Charlotte
Offensive Line
Russell Baker - Texas State
Dylan O’Quinn - Cincinnati
Daviyon McDaniel - UNLV
Wade Willet - Sam Houston State
Cobe Bryant - UNLV
Kevin Toote - Pace (Division II)
De’Jon “DJ” Stuckey - UNLV
Isaac Miller Cochran - Air Force
TyKeem Doss - Southern Miss
Kendrick Sartor - Marshall
Joshua Zacher - Duquesne
Gray Davis - Colorado State
Drew Bones - Illinois State
Micah Vanterpool - Hawaii
Jamezz Kimbrough - Central Michigan
Cedrice Paillant - Marshall
Punters
Rhys Byrns - Louisiana
Noah Gettman - Akron
Quarterbacks
Braxton Burmeister - San Diego State
Logan Bonner - Utah State
Fred Payton - Mercer
Connor Degenhardt - New Haven (Division II)
Todd Centeio - James Madison
N’Kosi Perryn - Florida Atlantic
Running Backs
Queshaun Byrd - Bethune Cookman
Todd Sibley Jr. - Albany
Jeremiah Nelson - Kutztown (Division II)
Ta’Zhawn Henry - Houston
Ellis Merriweather - UMass
Tight Ends
Griffin Hebert - Louisiana Tech
Tyler Roberts - Tight End
Wide Receivers
Quian Williams - Buffalo
Jaylen Hall - Western Kentucky
Jordan Murray - Hawaii
Joshua Okechukwu - Fort Hays State University (Division II)
Elijah Harper - Adams State (Division II)
Jeremy Singleton - Georgia Southern
Mac Hippenhammer - Miami (OH)
Carlos Carriere - Central Michigan
Jayshon Jackson - Ball State
Ronnie Blackmon - West Georgia (Division II)
Christan Drayton III - Millersville (Division II)
Adonicas Sanders - Temple
Marcell Barbee - Texas State
KeSean Carter - Houston
Dwayne Lawson - Missouri Southern State (Division II)
Jerome Kapp - Kutztown (Division II)
Johnny King - Southeast Missouri State
Caylin Newton - William and Mary
Corey Reed Jr - Bethune Cookman
Dylan Classi - Princeton
