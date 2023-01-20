G5 and FCS Players Playing In The 2023 Tropical Bowl

The 2023 Tropical Bowl, a showcase of college football’s best talent from the past year, will take place at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Saturday, January 21 at 4 PM ET.

The game will be broadcast on the web for a $20 fee per user.

Over 350 Tropical Bowl alumni have gone on to the NFL since it’s inception. This year, more than 100 players from around college football. Many of them come from programs outside of the power five, including the G5, FCS, and lower levels. Here are the names to watch from those groups.

Defensive Backs

Kaleb Oliver - Western Kentucky

Koby Perry - UCF

Kevin Hyde - Slippery Rock

Robert Carter - West Georgia (Division II)

D’Jordan Strong - Coastal Carolina

Dorian Hardin - College of Idaho (NAIA)

Dadrian Taylor - UTSA

Dennis Barnes - UTEP

Myles Mason - LA Tech

Tariq Drake - Ohio

Derrick Maxwell Jr - Emporia State (Division II)

Dorian S. Hall - FIU

Isaiah King - Buffalo

Gurvan Hall - Utah State

Ceejay Jones - Western Kentucky

Jahmin Muse - Buffalo

Clifford Chattman - UTSA

Ammari Sylla - Virginia University of Lynchburg (Division III)

Hunter Nichols - San Diego

Ronald Kent Jr - Central Michigan

Rtarriun “RT” Johnson - Old Dominion

Grayson Cash - UAB

Caleb Biggers - Boise State

Defensive Line

Juwuan Jones - Western Kentucky

Sayrend Musgrove Jr - Concord (Division II)

Wes Moeai - Rocky Mountain College (NAIA)

Maximilian Hradecny - Duquesne

Phillip Huff Jr - Nevada

Michael Nobile - Delaware Valley (Division III)

Francis Bemiy Jr - Southern Utah

Zachary Blackiston - Heidelberg (Division III)

Chukwuemeka “Chuck” Manning - Austin Peay

Keshawn Banks - San Diego State

Keiondre Hall - Pittsburgh State (Division II)

Jamare Edwards - James Madison

Nick Andrews - Bethel (Division III)

Dennis Osagiede - Liberty

Tavis Malakius - UNLV

Xach Gill - Temple

Tyler Tate - Millersville (Division II)

KeShaun Moore - Hampton

Linebackers

Breon Hayward - UTEP

Jordan Carmouche - Arkansas State

Trevor Nowaske - Saginaw Valley State (Division II)

Jalen Mackie - UMass

Julian Baldi - Valdosta State (Division II)

Corvin Moment - Western Michigan

Amir Siddiq - Charlotte

CJ Onyechi - Colorado State

Marvin Pierre - Kent State

Isaac Wallace - Missouri Western State (Division II)

Kameron Jones - Chattanooga

Adrian Hope - Charlotte

Marcus Haynes - Old Dominion

Dominic Quewon - Southern Miss

Dustin Huseinovic - Pace (Division II)

Abraham Beauplan - Marshall

Marquez Bembry - Connecticut

Rashawn Yates - South Florida

Kickers

Antonio Zita - Charlotte

Long Snappers

Austin Mock - Liberty

Cameron Lyons - Charlotte

Offensive Line

Russell Baker - Texas State

Dylan O’Quinn - Cincinnati

Daviyon McDaniel - UNLV

Wade Willet - Sam Houston State

Cobe Bryant - UNLV

Kevin Toote - Pace (Division II)

De’Jon “DJ” Stuckey - UNLV

Isaac Miller Cochran - Air Force

TyKeem Doss - Southern Miss

Kendrick Sartor - Marshall

Joshua Zacher - Duquesne

Gray Davis - Colorado State

Drew Bones - Illinois State

Micah Vanterpool - Hawaii

Jamezz Kimbrough - Central Michigan

Cedrice Paillant - Marshall

Punters

Rhys Byrns - Louisiana

Noah Gettman - Akron

Quarterbacks

Braxton Burmeister - San Diego State

Logan Bonner - Utah State

Fred Payton - Mercer

Connor Degenhardt - New Haven (Division II)

Todd Centeio - James Madison

N’Kosi Perryn - Florida Atlantic

Running Backs

Queshaun Byrd - Bethune Cookman

Todd Sibley Jr. - Albany

Jeremiah Nelson - Kutztown (Division II)

Ta’Zhawn Henry - Houston

Ellis Merriweather - UMass

Tight Ends

Griffin Hebert - Louisiana Tech

Tyler Roberts - Tight End

Wide Receivers

Quian Williams - Buffalo

Jaylen Hall - Western Kentucky

Jordan Murray - Hawaii

Joshua Okechukwu - Fort Hays State University (Division II)

Elijah Harper - Adams State (Division II)

Jeremy Singleton - Georgia Southern

Mac Hippenhammer - Miami (OH)

Carlos Carriere - Central Michigan

Jayshon Jackson - Ball State

Ronnie Blackmon - West Georgia (Division II)

Christan Drayton III - Millersville (Division II)

Adonicas Sanders - Temple

Marcell Barbee - Texas State

KeSean Carter - Houston

Dwayne Lawson - Missouri Southern State (Division II)

Jerome Kapp - Kutztown (Division II)

Johnny King - Southeast Missouri State

Caylin Newton - William and Mary

Corey Reed Jr - Bethune Cookman

Dylan Classi - Princeton