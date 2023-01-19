Louisiana Tech Lands former Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier

As first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, former Boise State signal-caller Hank Bachmeier will transfer to Conference USA and Louisiana Tech.

NEWS: Former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is transferring to Louisiana Tech, he tells ESPN. Bachmeier started 29 games at Boise State and threw for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns. Bachmeier wanted to play for Sonny Cumbie in the Air Raid. https://t.co/qS7ASGSXyR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 18, 2023

The move would give Bachmeier an opportunity to play in a pass-heavy offense and stabilize a position that Bulldogs’ head coach Sonny Cumbie was forced to start several players in 2022 due to injury and performance.

Bachmeier’s arrival in Conference USA would be among the highest-rated quarterback transfers in league history and the latest former four-star quarterback to sign with a C-USA program.

The California native started 29 games over four seasons including the majority of his first three seasons with the Broncos, throwing for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns with 19 interceptions. His Boise State career began with winning the starting quarterback job as a true freshman and leading the Broncos to an upset road victory over Florida State, going 7-1 as a starter in 2019.

After a COVID-shortened season in 2020, Bachmeier started 12 contests in 2021, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns but battled injuries and later choosing to enter the transfer portal early last season.

In Cumbie’s first season at the helm of the Bulldogs, he was forced to start four quarterbacks, with redshirt senior quarterback Parker McNeil and highly-touted recruit Landry Lyddy seeing the bulk of the action. However, Lyddy transferred to UAB earlier in the offseason, leaving Cumbie with a need at quarterback.

Bachmeier’s arrival in Conference USA instantly gives the Bulldogs one of the top quarterbacks in the league and along with former Nebraska wideout Decoldest Crawford, should provide Cumbie with tools to run his Air Raid offense.