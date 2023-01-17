G5 and FCS Players Playing In The 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George will go against his own former coach in Jeff Fisher at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The latest showcase for NFL Draft prospects takes place at Los Angeles’ incomparable Rose Bowl on January 28 at 6 PM ET and will be televised on NFL Network.
Prospects will be divided into two teams, the American and the National teams. Current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George will be the head coach of the National team while former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher will lead the American team.
Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape. Here are the G5 prospects who are scheduled to be part of the festivities.
American
Defensive Backs
Darrious Gaines - Western Colorado (Division II)
Kaleb Hayes - BYU
Keenan Isaac - Alabama State
Quindell Johnson - Memphis
Defensive Line
Zi’Yon Hill - Louisiana
Scott Matlock - Boise State
Linebackers
Kivon Bennett - Arkansas State (Injured)
David Perales - Fresno State
Durrell Johnson - Liberty
Michael Ayers - Ashland (Division II)
Tyler Murray - Memphis
Long Snappers
Robert Soderholm - VMI
Offensive Line
Austin Stidham - Troy (Injured)
Harris LaChance - BYU
Ryan Swoboda - UCF
Cooper Hodges - Appalachian State
Sidy Sow - Eastern Michigan
Ahofitu Maka - UTSA
Kickers
Bijan Nichols - Navy
Quarterbacks
Lindsey Scott Jr. - Incarnate Word
Running Backs
Darius Hagans - Virginia State
Chris Smith - Louisiana-Lafayette
Titus Swen - Wyoming
Tight Ends
Kemari Averett - Bethune-Cookman
Johnny Lumpkin - Louisiana
Christian Sims - Bowling Green
Joel Wilson - Central Michigan
Wide Receivers
Bailey Edwards - Albion
Xavier Gipson - Stephen F. Austin
Taylor Grimes - Incarnate Word
Ryan Miller - Furman
National
Defensive Backs
Isaiah Bolden - Jackson State
Steven Jones Jr. - Appalachian State
Macon Clark - Tulane
Defensive Line
George Tarlas - Boise State
Zeke Vandenburgh - Illinois State
Linebackers
Titus Leo - Wagner
Zaire Barnes - Western Michigan
Jimmy Phillips Jr. - SMU
Long Snappers
Dalton Godfrey - South Dakota
Offensive Line
Joey Fisher - Shepherd (Division II)
Demontrey Jacobs - South Florida
Jeremy Cooper - Cincinnati
Nash Jensen - NDSU
James Jackson - South Alabama
Quarterbacks
Todd Centeio - James Madison
Running Backs
Ronnie Brown, Shepherd (Division II)
Emanuel Wilson - Fort Valley State (Division II)
Owen Wright - Monmouth
Tight Ends
Kyle Patterson - Air Force (Injured)
Noah Gindorff - NDSU (Injured)
Thomas Greaney - Albany
Wide Receivers
Jason Brownlee - Southern Mississippi
Keilahn Harris - Oklahoma Baptist (Division II)
TJ Luther - Gardner-Webb
