G5 and FCS Players Playing In The 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George will go against his own former coach in Jeff Fisher at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The latest showcase for NFL Draft prospects takes place at Los Angeles’ incomparable Rose Bowl on January 28 at 6 PM ET and will be televised on NFL Network.

Prospects will be divided into two teams, the American and the National teams. Current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George will be the head coach of the National team while former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher will lead the American team.

Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape. Here are the G5 prospects who are scheduled to be part of the festivities.

American

Defensive Backs

Darrious Gaines - Western Colorado (Division II)

Kaleb Hayes - BYU

Keenan Isaac - Alabama State

Quindell Johnson - Memphis

Defensive Line

Zi’Yon Hill - Louisiana

Scott Matlock - Boise State

Linebackers

Kivon Bennett - Arkansas State (Injured)

David Perales - Fresno State

Durrell Johnson - Liberty

Michael Ayers - Ashland (Division II)

Tyler Murray - Memphis

Long Snappers

Robert Soderholm - VMI

Offensive Line

Austin Stidham - Troy (Injured)

Harris LaChance - BYU

Ryan Swoboda - UCF

Cooper Hodges - Appalachian State

Sidy Sow - Eastern Michigan

Ahofitu Maka - UTSA

Kickers

Bijan Nichols - Navy

Quarterbacks

Lindsey Scott Jr. - Incarnate Word

Running Backs

Darius Hagans - Virginia State

Chris Smith - Louisiana-Lafayette

Titus Swen - Wyoming

Tight Ends

Kemari Averett - Bethune-Cookman

Johnny Lumpkin - Louisiana

Christian Sims - Bowling Green

Joel Wilson - Central Michigan

Wide Receivers

Bailey Edwards - Albion

Xavier Gipson - Stephen F. Austin

Taylor Grimes - Incarnate Word

Ryan Miller - Furman

National

Defensive Backs

Isaiah Bolden - Jackson State

Steven Jones Jr. - Appalachian State

Macon Clark - Tulane

Defensive Line

George Tarlas - Boise State

Zeke Vandenburgh - Illinois State

Linebackers

Titus Leo - Wagner

Zaire Barnes - Western Michigan

Jimmy Phillips Jr. - SMU

Long Snappers

Dalton Godfrey - South Dakota

Offensive Line

Joey Fisher - Shepherd (Division II)

Demontrey Jacobs - South Florida

Jeremy Cooper - Cincinnati

Nash Jensen - NDSU

James Jackson - South Alabama

Quarterbacks

Todd Centeio - James Madison

Running Backs

Ronnie Brown, Shepherd (Division II)

Emanuel Wilson - Fort Valley State (Division II)

Owen Wright - Monmouth

Tight Ends

Kyle Patterson - Air Force (Injured)

Noah Gindorff - NDSU (Injured)

Thomas Greaney - Albany

Wide Receivers

Jason Brownlee - Southern Mississippi

Keilahn Harris - Oklahoma Baptist (Division II)

TJ Luther - Gardner-Webb