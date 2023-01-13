 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8 G5 Players Named 2022 FWAA Freshman All-Americans

Each conference outside of the Power Five had at least one representative.

By Joe Londergan
NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Football Writers Association of America released their 2022 Freshman All-America team on Thursday. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was named FWAA Freshman Player of the Year, presented by Chris Doering Mortgage. Each FBS conference had at least one representative in the team.

Conference USA, the MAC, and the Sun Belt all had two selections while the American and Mountain West conferences had one each.

WR Jared Brown - Coastal Carolina

TE Brady Hunt - Ball State

OL Mason Randolph - Boise State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Fresno State at Boise State Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DL Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati

LB Trey Moore - UTSA

DB Demetrius Hill - FIU

K Dominic Zvada - Arkansas State

P Anthony Venneri - Buffalo

Full Team

OFFENSE

  • QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 220, Huntersville, N.C.)
  • RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, Pike Road, Ala.)
  • RB Richard Reese, Baylor (5-9, 175, Bellville, Texas)
  • WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (6-0, 185, Lilburn, Ga.)
  • WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (5-11, 170, Frisco, Texas)
  • WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Cal (6-3, 205, Highland Village, Texas)
  • TE Brady Hunt, Ball State (6-6, 245, Muncie, Ind.)
  • OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-4, 320, Humble, Texas)
  • OL Will Campbell, LSU (6-6, 325, Monroe, La.)
  • OL Blake Miller, Clemson (6-6, 315, Strongsville, Ohio)
  • OL Mason Randolph, Boise State (6-4, 320, Yorba Linda, Calif.)
  • OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-6, 303, Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
  • OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (6-5, 330, Tafuna, American Samoa)

DEFENSE

  • DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (6-2, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio)
  • DL Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-3, 265, Port St. Lucie, Fla.)
  • DL Deone Walker, Kentucky (6-6, 330, Detroit, Mich.)
  • DL Mykel Williams, Georgia (6-5, 265, Columbus, Ga.)
  • LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (6-3, 230, District Heights, Md.)
  • LB Abdul Carter, Penn State (6-3, 233, Philadelphia, Pa.)
  • LB Trey Moore, UTSA (6-3, 230, San Antonio, Texas)
  • LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (6-2, 220, New Orleans, La.)
  • DB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 188, Tallahassee, Fla.)
  • DB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State (6-4, 205, Beggs, Okla.)
  • DB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech (6-1, 177, Silver Spring, Md.)
  • DB Demetrius Hill, FIU (6-2, 190, Miami, Fla.)
  • DB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6-0, 179, Phoenix, Ariz.)
  • DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (6-1, 205, Jefferson, Ga.)

SPECIALISTS

  • K Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (6-2, 155, Chandler, Ariz.)
  • P Anthony Venneri, Buffalo (6-0, 225, Hamilton, Ontario)
  • KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana (5-9, 185, Houma, La.)
  • PR Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State (5-11, 190, Woodmere, La.)
  • AP Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (6-0, 219, Shillington, Pa.)

