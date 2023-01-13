8 G5 Players Named 2022 FWAA Freshman All-Americans

The Football Writers Association of America released their 2022 Freshman All-America team on Thursday. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was named FWAA Freshman Player of the Year, presented by Chris Doering Mortgage. Each FBS conference had at least one representative in the team.

Conference USA, the MAC, and the Sun Belt all had two selections while the American and Mountain West conferences had one each.

WR Jared Brown - Coastal Carolina

Top 5 Fastest Baller Carrier Candidate



Coastal Carolina WR Jared Brown (@Jaredb_14) 20.9 mph @CoastalFootball | #STRIKETHESTONE pic.twitter.com/xUFtmDUu4h — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) November 4, 2022

TE Brady Hunt - Ball State

TOUCHDOWN, Ball State!



John Paddock finds Tanner Koziol for the 10-yard score, and then Brady Hunt pulls in a wide-open catch for the two-point conversion!



It's an extremely normal 19-11 Ohio lead 1:13 3Q pic.twitter.com/ApDTcpK6cn — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) November 16, 2022

OL Mason Randolph - Boise State

DL Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati

For justice, we must go to Don Corleone pic.twitter.com/nrphb0a9Eh — Dontay Corleone (@dontaycorleone) January 5, 2023

LB Trey Moore - UTSA

UTSA LB Trey Moore sheesh pic.twitter.com/KwrMhWAsEN — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 12, 2022

DB Demetrius Hill - FIU

K Dominic Zvada - Arkansas State

Dominic Zvada's 56 yard FG in the 3rd quarter is tied for the 3rd longest FG in A-State history, longest since Bobby Zalud (56 yards vs. Memphis in 2011, H/T @JerryScott9498 for the stat)



The true freshman also tied for the longest FG in FBS this season.



@dominic_zvada pic.twitter.com/L5V5JZjsCw — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) November 20, 2022

P Anthony Venneri - Buffalo

Though only a true freshman, Anthony Venneri ranks fourth in the MAC in punting.#UBhonsUP | #PoundTheRock pic.twitter.com/EfO2rxlIoC — UB Football (@UBFootball) December 1, 2022

Full Team

OFFENSE

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 220, Huntersville, N.C.)

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, Pike Road, Ala.)

RB Richard Reese, Baylor (5-9, 175, Bellville, Texas)

WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (6-0, 185, Lilburn, Ga.)

WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (5-11, 170, Frisco, Texas)

WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Cal (6-3, 205, Highland Village, Texas)

TE Brady Hunt, Ball State (6-6, 245, Muncie, Ind.)

OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-4, 320, Humble, Texas)

OL Will Campbell, LSU (6-6, 325, Monroe, La.)

OL Blake Miller, Clemson (6-6, 315, Strongsville, Ohio)

OL Mason Randolph, Boise State (6-4, 320, Yorba Linda, Calif.)

OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-6, 303, Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (6-5, 330, Tafuna, American Samoa)

DEFENSE

DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (6-2, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio)

DL Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-3, 265, Port St. Lucie, Fla.)

DL Deone Walker, Kentucky (6-6, 330, Detroit, Mich.)

DL Mykel Williams, Georgia (6-5, 265, Columbus, Ga.)

LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (6-3, 230, District Heights, Md.)

LB Abdul Carter, Penn State (6-3, 233, Philadelphia, Pa.)

LB Trey Moore, UTSA (6-3, 230, San Antonio, Texas)

LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (6-2, 220, New Orleans, La.)

DB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 188, Tallahassee, Fla.)

DB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State (6-4, 205, Beggs, Okla.)

DB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech (6-1, 177, Silver Spring, Md.)

DB Demetrius Hill, FIU (6-2, 190, Miami, Fla.)

DB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6-0, 179, Phoenix, Ariz.)

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (6-1, 205, Jefferson, Ga.)

SPECIALISTS