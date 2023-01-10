Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Bowl Season Part 3, Early Signing Period Thoughts

Now that all the bowl games are finished, Joe and Eric talk through huge performances from MTSU’s Jordan Ferguson and New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia that led their teams to wins. Ferguson played both sides of the ball in the Hawaii Bowl while Pavia showed grit in arguably the biggest win in New Mexico State’s history.

Plus, the early signing period happened and a number of current and former C-USA coaches have new homes worth discussing. Bryant Vincent is off to the University of New Mexico to be their new offensive coordinator and Biff Poggi’s staff has a number of new additions at Charlotte. Former Charlotte interim head coach Pete Rossomando has a new gig as well. Happy Football Watching!

