G5 and FCS Players Who Accepted 2023 Hula Bowl Invites

The University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium, better known as “The Bounce House,” will host the 2023 Hula Bowl on Saturday, January 14. The game is scheduled for kickoff at noon ET on CBS Sports Network.
About thirty percent of 2022 Hula Bowl participants made an NFL roster this season. 100 seniors from all levels of college football have a chance to take advantage of the national spotlight one more time to show they can also accomplish this feat.
This list will be updated as more players accept invites.
Defensive Backs
Steven Gilmore - Marshall
Nehemiah Shelton - San Jose State
Benny Sapp III - Northern Iowa
Tyler Richardson - Tiffin (Division II)
Jordan Jones - Rhode Island
Divaad Wilson - UCF
Quavian White - Georgia State
Tre Hawkins III - Old Dominion
Justin Ford - Montana
Tre Wortham - Connecticut
Defensive Line
TK McLendon Jr. - Eastern Kentucky
Andrew Farmer - Lane (Division II)
Jordan Ferguson - Middle Tennessee
Devonnsha Maxwell - Chattanooga
Brevin Allen - Campbell
Spencer Waege - North Dakota State
Desjuan Johnson - Toledo
Kelle Sanders - UAB
Darel Middleton - Bethel (Division III)
D’Anthony Jones - Houston
Fullbacks
Trent Thompson - UTEP
Linebackers
Zeke Vandenburgh - Illinois State
Liam Anderson - Holy Cross
Caden McDonald - San Diego State
Patrick O’Connell - Montana
Ryan Greenhagen - Fordham
Austin Ajiake - UNLV
Brandon Bouyer-Randle - Connecticut
Dyontae Johnson - Toledo
Santrell Latham - Southern Miss
Long Snappers
Robert Soderholm III - Virginia Military Institute
Alex Ward - UCF
Offensive Line
Chris Toth - Aurora
Joey Fisher - Shepherd (Division II)
Ryan Swoboda - UCF
Samuel Jackson - UCF
Erik Sorensen - Northern Iowa
Alex Jensen - South Dakota
Eric Abojei - Wyoming
Anderson Hardy - Appalachian State
Punters
Ethan Evans - Wingate (Division II)
Quarterbacks
Tim DeMorat - Fordham
Chase Brice - Appalachian State
Holton Ahlers - East Carolina
Running Backs
Jordan Mims - Fresno State
Percy Agyei-Obese - James Madison
Isaiah Bowser - UCF
Charles McClelland - Cincinnati
Jaleel McLaughlin - Youngstown State
Deneric Prince - Tulsa
Toa Taua - Nevada
Elijah Dotson - Northern Colorado
Christopher Brooks - BYU
Khalan Laborn - Marshall
Tight Ends
Kemari Averett - Bethune-Cookman
Julian Hill - Campbell
Ryan Miller - Furman
Kemore Gamble - UCF
Caleb Warren - Rhode Island
Jamal Turner - Toledo
Lachlan Pitts - William & Mary
Wide Receivers
Keilahn Harris - Oklahoma Baptist (Division II)
Keylon Stokes - Tulsa
Xavier Gipson - Stephen F. Austin
Jadon Janke - South Dakota State
Jaxon Janke - South Dakota State
Duece Watts - Tulane
Amare Jones - Georgia Southern
Elijah Cooks - San Jose State
Ed Lee - Rhode Island
Trea Shropshire - UAB
