G5 and FCS Players Who Accepted 2023 Hula Bowl Invites

The University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium, better known as “The Bounce House,” will host the 2023 Hula Bowl on Saturday, January 14. The game is scheduled for kickoff at noon ET on CBS Sports Network.

About thirty percent of 2022 Hula Bowl participants made an NFL roster this season. 100 seniors from all levels of college football have a chance to take advantage of the national spotlight one more time to show they can also accomplish this feat.

This list will be updated as more players accept invites.

Defensive Backs

Steven Gilmore - Marshall

Nehemiah Shelton - San Jose State

Benny Sapp III - Northern Iowa

Tyler Richardson - Tiffin (Division II)

Jordan Jones - Rhode Island

Divaad Wilson - UCF

Quavian White - Georgia State

Tre Hawkins III - Old Dominion

Justin Ford - Montana

Tre Wortham - Connecticut

Defensive Line

TK McLendon Jr. - Eastern Kentucky

Andrew Farmer - Lane (Division II)

Jordan Ferguson - Middle Tennessee

Devonnsha Maxwell - Chattanooga

Brevin Allen - Campbell

Spencer Waege - North Dakota State

Desjuan Johnson - Toledo

Kelle Sanders - UAB

Darel Middleton - Bethel (Division III)

D’Anthony Jones - Houston

Fullbacks

Trent Thompson - UTEP

Linebackers

Zeke Vandenburgh - Illinois State

Liam Anderson - Holy Cross

Caden McDonald - San Diego State

Patrick O’Connell - Montana

Ryan Greenhagen - Fordham

Austin Ajiake - UNLV

Brandon Bouyer-Randle - Connecticut

Dyontae Johnson - Toledo

Santrell Latham - Southern Miss

Long Snappers

Robert Soderholm III - Virginia Military Institute

Alex Ward - UCF

Offensive Line

Chris Toth - Aurora

Joey Fisher - Shepherd (Division II)

Ryan Swoboda - UCF

Samuel Jackson - UCF

Erik Sorensen - Northern Iowa

Alex Jensen - South Dakota

Eric Abojei - Wyoming

Anderson Hardy - Appalachian State

Punters

Ethan Evans - Wingate (Division II)

Quarterbacks

Tim DeMorat - Fordham

Chase Brice - Appalachian State

Holton Ahlers - East Carolina

Running Backs

Jordan Mims - Fresno State

Percy Agyei-Obese - James Madison

Isaiah Bowser - UCF

Charles McClelland - Cincinnati

Jaleel McLaughlin - Youngstown State

Deneric Prince - Tulsa

Toa Taua - Nevada

Elijah Dotson - Northern Colorado

Christopher Brooks - BYU

Khalan Laborn - Marshall

Tight Ends

Kemari Averett - Bethune-Cookman

Julian Hill - Campbell

Ryan Miller - Furman

Kemore Gamble - UCF

Caleb Warren - Rhode Island

Jamal Turner - Toledo

Lachlan Pitts - William & Mary

Wide Receivers

Keilahn Harris - Oklahoma Baptist (Division II)

Keylon Stokes - Tulsa

Xavier Gipson - Stephen F. Austin

Jadon Janke - South Dakota State

Jaxon Janke - South Dakota State

Duece Watts - Tulane

Amare Jones - Georgia Southern

Elijah Cooks - San Jose State

Ed Lee - Rhode Island

Trea Shropshire - UAB