Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 1 Recap and Week 2 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to talk about Week 1 in the AAC. It was a major letdown, with several key losses and tons of special teams issues. Then, the pair breaks down Week 2, which should be better for the conference. Plus, they make picks for the week’s games.

Memphis and Navy square off this week with both squads looking for their first victory. UCF hosts Louisville after a win against FCS South Carolina State. #25 Houston heads to Texas Tech this week after an incredible opening week performance by Clayton Tune. Plus, Tulsa is favored by a touchdown at home against the Northern Illinois Huskies. We may even see Temple head coach Stan Drayton get his first win with the Owls against Lafayette College.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @Dan_Morrison96 and @Emilnem and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites