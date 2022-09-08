Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview with Guests!

After some surprises in week one, Joe and Eric discuss the more intriguing results of the weekend with guest segments from FIU PxP voice AJ Ricketts and Alamodome Audible’s (and UDD OG) Jared Kalmus.

Plus, they get into some incredibly disappointing performances from Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. And more talk about shrimp chips, which you obviously all wanted.

After reliving those games, Joe and Eric also discuss the new playoff format and possible pathways for more teams from the Group of Five to reach the CFP. Then, it’s time to look ahead to another loaded week of C-USA action. That includes a rivalry game in El Paso, a revenge game for UAB, and a trip out west for MTSU.

