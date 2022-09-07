UL Monroe Warhawks vs Nicholls Colonels: How To Watch, Preview, Prediction

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1, Sun Belt) vs Nicholls (0-1, Southland)

Time and Date: 8:00 PM ET, September 10

Broadcast Network: ESPN3

Location: Malone Stadium - Monroe, LA

ESPN FPI: ULM 80%

All-Time Series: ULM leads the all-time series against Nicholls, 23-3, including a nine-game winning streak.

Preview

The Warhawks opened the season with a 52-10 loss to Texas last week. Quarterback Chandler Rogers completed 14-of-19 passes for 108 yards with one interception and three sacks in that game. All in all, the Warhawks didn’t have much of an offense to speak of. With Texas being an opponent expected (by some) to be in the conversation for the College Football Playoff, this contest against an FCS opponent should be a better indicator of where the Warhawks are. ULM finished the 2021 season with a record of 4-8.

Jiya Wright could potentially see time at quarterback as well. He competed for the starting quarterback spot with Rodgers throughout fall camp. Expected to make contributions as well are graduate wide receiver Boogie Knight and sixth-year kicker Calum Sutherland. Both were preseason second team All-Sun Belt selections.

Touchdown Boogie Knight!!! pic.twitter.com/A7Xyjp8PNC — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 21, 2021

In Particular, Knight was the Warhawks’ leader in receptions (45), receiving yards (588), touchdown receptions (3) and all-purpose yards (824) in 2021. He’ll likely be an important factor in this game, lined up as the team’s inside receiver. Knight also led the team in first down receptions last year with 26.

Nicholls put up just 165 yards in their opener against South Alabama. This was their lowest yardage total since 2015. They lost that game 48-7 after being unable to get any points on the board until the fourth quarter. They also only managed ten first downs in that game. Running back Julien Gums, a product of De La Salle High School in New Orleans, is two rushing touchdowns away from tying the program record of 35.

Defensively, they allowed 508 yards of total offense to South Alabama. Nicholls’ head coach seemed well aware of his team’s mistakes in that game and noted in his postgame availability the need to take better care of the ball after several fumbles by the Colonels deep in their own territory. They will need to show improvement in their Southland Conference slate in order to return to the FCS playoffs for the first time in three years. Nicholls won four of five games to end their 2021 campaign but missed out on the playoffs with a 6-5 record.

Prediction

Nicholls’ season opener against South Alabama didn’t inspire confidence for their Southland Conference campaign. While ULM had their own issues against Texas, it’s tough to imagine them not being able to win this game. ULM winning 20-10 is my prediction.