Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 1 Recap + Week 2 Preview

Brian and Zeke check in with a week 1 recap of all things Sun Belt, including both Old Dominion’s shocking upset of Virginia Tech on Friday night, and the (potential) game of the year between Appalachian State and UNC on Saturday. Week 2 should look extremely different with Sun Belt teams taking on P5 opponents, and the boys are here to break it all down.

Georgia Southern heads to Lincoln for a date with Nebraska, Texas State hosts FIU, and ODU will try to follow up on their big win against Virginia Tech with a road game against East Carolina. South Alabama also will try to move to 2-0 as they head to Central Michigan and Troy hosts an in-state opponent in Alabama A&M.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @WatchTheStone and @ZekePalermo and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites