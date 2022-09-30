Georgia State Panthers @ Army Black Knights: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

Georgia State (Sun Belt) at Army (Ind.)

Date/time: Saturday, Oct. 1, 12:00 p.m. EST

TV: CBS Sports Network

Location: Michie Stadium, West Point, New York

Records: GSU 0-4 (0-1) ARMY 1-2

DraftKings Line: ARMY -7.5 as of 9/30/22*

Previous meetings: Series tied 1-1; last game ARMY beat GSU 43-10

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Preview

What started as two things-to-be-proud-of losses has turned into a landslide 0-4 start for Georgia State. The Panthers are in dire need of their first win of the season so as to prevent a complete spiral the rest of the way.

However against the always enigmatic Black Knights, GSU will need to keep errors to a minimum and not give its host any leash if it’s going to stop the skid.

A Quick Look at GSU

Georgia State lost its conference opener to Coastal Carolina last week at home 41-24. It had a few exciting long plays through the air and a late pick-six but GSU played uncharacteristically poor on the ground and didn’t apply any pressure to the Chants QBs.

Running back Jamyest Williams has taken a back seat to Marcus Carroll, who splits carries with Tucker Gregg and QB Darren Grainger. The three touch the ball almost equally each game with Williams having faded to the end of that rotation. That crew gained just 78 yards on the ground, the first time they’ve combined for less than 200 all season, and will need to see an uptick. Unfortunately injuries on the offensive line will make that a difficult improvement to make.

Grainger has been throwing the deep ball well but is at times inaccurate; he’s averaging 14 yards per completion but has completed just 52% of throws. He’s favored Jamri Thrash with Robert Lewis as a second option.

Injuries to the defense leave GSU without some of its best linebackers, but having Quavian White and Antavious Lane in the secondary after brief injury stints will be important defense team members.

A Quick Look at Army

Army is going to do what it does every week: run the ball, play archaic football, and still somehow give the Panthers trouble. Tyson Riley, Thyier Tyler, Jakobi Buchanan, Tyrell Robinson, and Cade Ballard are the runners in Army’s triple option, they’ve accounted for 795 of 896 total rushing yards this season.

Ballard is the passing quarterback and has found a couple guys for big explosion plays but as is typical they don’t a massive threat through the air.

The Game

Georgia State, with the exception of last week, has been pushing around teams like Army usually does. However, its hard to really count on a team that’s 0-4. Army’s reputation of being just a weird opponent to play will prove true, and even with an extra few days of rest will trip up GSU.

In Short

Army plays like Army plays; GSU is unable to stop it. Panthers fall to 0-5.