Delaware Upset Navy To Open Ryan Carty Era

As the Delaware Blue Hens began the season, they found themselves ranked No. 19 in both the Stats Perform and AFCA Coaches National FCS Polls. That doesn’t mean much when you open up on the road against a storied FBS program. Saturday marked Delaware’s 34th all-time matchup as an FCS program against an FBS opponent. Nevertheless, Ryan Carty began his tenure as the Blue Hens head coach with a victory.

Delaware won a nail biter against Navy on Saturday afternoon by a score of 14-8. Delaware QB, Nolan Henderson, a senior and Smyrna product, finished 20 of 32 for 189 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Henderson had a few throws on the run that, regardless of the opponent, would be enough to impress a pro scout.

So excited about Nolan Henderson’s potential. You can see the flashing arm talent right here on this throw. He’s got a good arm, he’s mobile, and Delaware is up 7-0 at the end of the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/GhOt1oeBqE — John “Winter Soldier” Vogel (@DraftVogel) September 3, 2022

Delaware only had a net of 13 rushing yards, but that was enough for their pass-first offense.

Defensively, Delaware forced and recovered three fumbles to keep Navy’s offense in check. Navy’s only score of the game came in the third quarter on a two-yard run by quarterback Ty Lavatai.

By the fourth quarter, the Midshipmen were in a position where they needed to throw the ball to stay alive. The Midshipmen did finish with 135 passing yards, more than they had in any game last season. Navy finished 184 rushing yards, less than their 2021 average of 225.5.

Carty was, understandably, excited for this team’s win and it showed as he let an expletive slip in his interview with CBS Sports at the tail end of the broadcast.

“I’m proud to be a f***in’ Blue Hen.”

Navy continues their season next week on Saturday, September 10, at home against Memphis. Delaware now return home for their home opener on Saturday, September 10 against Delaware State.