Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 4 Recap + Week 5 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to break down Week 4 in the AAC. That includes a rough Iron Skillet Game, Houston’s continued struggles, and Navy’s surprise win. The Midshipmen left Greenville on Saturday with a victory over the East Carolina Pirates. Then, they preview Week 5, which is going to include multiple games affected by Hurricane Ian.

USF’s contest against East Carolina has already been moved to Boca Raton and SMU once again have a tough task ahead as they travel to the Bounce House. That game has now been moved to Sunday. While no undefeated teams remain in the league, Memphis and Cincinnati are riding three-game winning streaks as they face Temple and Tulsa, respectively.

What other surprises are we in for this week?

https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/pdst.fm/e/chtbl.com/track/3271E/traffic.megaphone.fm/VMP7594314670.mp3?updated=1664381363

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @Dan_Morrison96 and @Emilnem and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites