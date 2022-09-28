Underdog Pawdcast: Guest MTSU Head Coach Rick Stockstill, C-USA Week 4 Recap + Week 5 Previews

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Head Coach Rick Stockstill called into the show this week to add some perspective from his team’s historic win over the Miami Hurricanes and share his thoughts on where his team is. Plus, MTSU legend Kevin Byard will have his jersey retired this week.

In the other sections, we preview an intriguing slate of game this week that includes a matchup against New Mexico State that Joe thinks could be winnable for FIU.

You can probably guess why there’s not much we can glean from their 73-0 loss to Western Kentucky.

UTEP also came through with an important victory over Boise State last weekend and look to follow it up with a win at Charlotte this weekend.

Short kings rise up!

