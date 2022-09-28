Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 4 Recap + Week 5 Preview

The Sun Belt rebounded from a tough week 3 to look better this week unless you’re a fan of the Atlanta State Falconeers.

Troy’s defense smothered Marshall, can the Trojans carry that momentum into a tough week 5 tilt against Western Kentucky? Georgia Southern defeated Ball State, and now takes on Coastal Carolina, who may or may not be without Grayson McCall following an ankle injury last Thursday.

Does Georgia State have an upset of Army in them this week? Plus, it’s finally the week we get that South Alabama-Louisiana matchup that folks have been looking forward to after a rivalry loss by Desormeaux and the Cajuns.

Catch all this and more this week as Brian and Zeke break it all down.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @WatchTheStone and @ZekePalermo and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites