Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 3 Recap + Week 4 Preview

After a highly successful week in college football in week 2, the Sun Belt took a big step back as a conference in week 3. Marshall took a tough road loss, while App played a wild game with Troy. Georgia Southern also got beat up against UAB, while teams like South Alabama and Old Dominion held their own against teams from power conferences in week 3.

In week 4, can James Madison overcome the Mountaineers on the road in their first ever Sun Belt tilt? Can Louisiana get back on track in a rivalry game against ULM after a rough loss in week 3? Does Troy get a win over a visiting Marshall? Brian and Zeke discuss all that and more in this week’s edition.

