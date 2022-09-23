Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 3 Recap + Week 4 Preview

This week, Eric and Joe bring in a familiar face in UDD writer Steve Helwick to break down Rice’s huge win over Louisiana. The guys also dive into a disastrous performance by UTEP, Charlotte’s first victory of the year, and the rest of Week 3’s results before previewing another week of C-USA football.

UAB are headed into a bye week, but DeWayne McBride is playing phenomenally for the Blazers. Meanwhile, UTEP have an opportunity for improvement against a visiting Boise State, but they’ll have to shut down the Broncos’ very mobile quarterback. Louisiana Tech could also take down a surging South Alabama team in Mobile. Easier said than done, however.

Happy football watching!

