Undefeated Coastal Carolina Rolls Against Georgia State, But At A Cost

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers continued their undefeated start with a 42-24 victory over Georgia State Thursday evening. The Chants have won four in four games for a third consecutive season, while the Panthers lost their fourth in four for the first time since 2016.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for CCU’s Sam Pinckney. Pinckney caught seven passes, the most on either team, and finished with 77 yards against the Panthers, whom he played for from 2018 to 2021.

Pinckney’s game was overshadowed by his teammate Jared Brown. Brown caught five passes from QB Grayson McCall for 129 yards and two touchdowns, his second and third career scores. McCall finished with 268 yards and all but eight of his passes were incomplete. McCall also rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on the day.

McCall left the game with Jamey Chadwell identified as an ankle sprain and will be evaluated throughout the week to determine the extent of the injury.

Georgia State QB Darren Grainger, a native of Conway, South Carolina, passed for almost as many yards, 231, but completed just 56% of his passes and threw two interceptions.

Just as the Panthers were inefficient in the air, they were abnormally ineffective on the ground. As a team GSU rushed for just 78 yards on 33 carries, led by Marcus Carroll with only 39 yards.

The win continues Coastal Carolina’s undefeated season. The Chants are now 4-0 and tied atop the Sun Belt East with a 1-0 in-conference record. The Chants play Georgia Southern next week at 4:00 Saturday in Conway.

The Panthers have also continued their streak, but in the opposite manner. At 0-4 overall and

0-1 in-conference they are last place in the Sun Belt East. GSU will have a chance to right the ship when they visit Army next week at noon Saturday.