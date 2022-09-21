Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 3 Recap + Week 4 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to break down Week 3 in the AAC. That includes Houston’s big loss to Kansas and Tulane’s big win over Kansas State. Plus the USF disaster. Then, the pair preview Week 4. Notably, Emily is heading to the Iron Skillet game between TCU and SMU.

What’s to make of Temple’s matchup with Dan’s beloved UMass? Cincinnati has a huge test in a 3-0 Indiana team. Houston hosts Rice for the battle of the Bayou. The Green Wave welcome Southern Miss to town. Holton Ahlers and ECU host a struggling Navy team in Greenville. North Texas heads to the Liberty Bowl to face Memphis. UCF has an easy matchup with Georgia Tech. And, does Tulsa have a prayer against Ole Miss?

