Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Ole Miss Rebels: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1, American) vs Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, SEC)

Time and Date: 4:00 PM ET, September 24

Broadcast Network: SEC Network

Location: Vaught–Hemingway Stadium - Oxford, MS

ESPN FPI: Ole Miss, 95.3%

Line: Ole Miss -20.5*

Point Total: 62*

All-Time Series: Tulsa leads the series against Ole Miss, 3-0

Last Meeting: Tulsa 14, Ole Miss 7 - December 19, 1964 (1964 Bluebonnet Bowl)

Preview

Tulsa was firing on all cylinders when the defeated Jacksonville State, 54-17. The Golden Hurricane’s raced out to a 33-0 lead by scoring on five out of their first sxi possessions. Equally impressive, their defense forced 3 punts, a safety, and an interception in their first five drives. After that, it was time to start rotating the scout team into the game.

Stop me if you have heard this before, but Davis Brin and Keylon Stokes stole the show. Brin is currently leading the country in passing yards while Stokes is third in receiving yards. As if they couldn’t get any more entertaining, Brin and Stokes connected for one of the craziest TDs you will see all season as Stokes caught a deflected pass for a 50-yard score.

WHAT A CATCH!!! Stokes catches it off the tip and walks it in for his first TD of the game#ReignCane



: https://t.co/STWCfawOar | @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/h9GNbNmQpL — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane’s defense was stout. After giving up over 35 points a game in the first two weeks of the season, their starters only allowed 3 points on defense. Ultimately, this is a welcomed change for Coach Montgomery’s defense who normally give up chunk plays and points regardless of their opponent. However, don’t celebrate too soon.

Ole Miss won’t be underestimating or overlooking the Golden Hurricane. Lane Kiffin is back to lecturing his team about rat poison and respecting every opponent. While Kiffin is known for his offense, Ole Miss is turning heads on defense too. They shutout Georgia Tech 42-0 this past weekend.

Through three games, Ole Miss has only given up 13 points. The defense has forced more punts than its given up points. The Rebels have also forced 12 turnovers. There is not much to say other than Kiffin’s bunch might finish second in the SEC West and return to the Sugar Bowl for a second consecutive year.

While a lot of attention will be given to USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart, junior RB Zach Evans is taking a big step forward in his junior season. Evans is averaging 6.5 yards per carry and has 317 yards and three TDs. However, those numbers don’t do his game justice regardless of how impressive they may be. Evans had the highlight of the game this past weekend when he stopped on a dime, cut up field, shed two would-be tacklers and ran in for a 26-yard score. The Golden Hurricane are going to have their hands full.

Prediction

This game is going to come at a bad time for the Tulsa’s defense as their momentum will likely grind to a halt. The Rebels will likely batter Tulsa’s improved defense through the air and on the ground while also giving Brin and Stokes fits on the other side of the ball. Ole Miss wins this one 38-17.