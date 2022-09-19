Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

Time and Date: 7:30 PM ET - September 22

Broadcast Network: ESPNU

Location: Center Parc Stadium - Atlanta, GA

ESPN FPI: Georgia State 52.3%

Line: CCU -2.5*

Point Total: O/U 63.5*

All-Time Series: Georgia State leads the series 3-2. The Panthers escaped with a 42-40 win in Conway last season.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Coastal Carolina Preview

Coastal Carolina will undoubtedly be looking for revenge after Georgia State spoiled their homecoming last year.

As most expected, the Chanticleers are 3-0 to start the year. It hasn’t always been pretty, but specifically, Grayson McCall and his big play capabilities are living up to the hype. McCall has completed 50 of 71 pass attempts for 733 yards, nine touchdowns, and only one interception. He has a rushing touchdown also.

Coastal are coming off a weird offensive day where they lost four fumbles in a victory against Buffalo. However, they finished with their highest yardage total of the season despite running the fewest plays. McCall had three touchdown passes, including a 59-yard score in the fourth to put it out of reach for the visitors.

In their last two games, the Chanticleers have not defended the pass particularly well, allowing 15 and 20 passing first downs, respectively, in those contests. Defending the run has been a different story. While they allowed 202 rushing yards against Army, they allowed 47 and 59 rushing yards in their last two games.

While they haven’t been perfect, the Chanticleers have a perfect record as they begin conference play.

Georgia State Preview

Things are starting to look gloomy for the Panthers; they need a win before this season turns from a descent to a nosedive (if it hasn’t already). GSU’s first two losses were not super disappointing, they would have been brand name upsets, but the Panthers lost at home to Charlotte in a game that confounded worries about inability to put away games.

Georgia State has been woeful when defending the pass, especially in the Charlotte game, which can spell disaster against McCall and the Chants. They have allowed 912 yards and eight scores through the air, both worst in the Sun Belt.

GSU takes solace in an effective offense predicated on the Sun Belt’s second-highest rushing offense and well-timed deep passes. Tucker Gregg leads the team in carries by a fair margin but is one of four players with at least 150 ground yard this season.

QB Darren Grainger joins Gregg as the only two to eclipse 200 rushing yards thus far, but excluding a poor showing in week one has had solid season passing. Grainger has passed for 640 yards thus far, 336 of those yards being caught by Jamari Thrash, and excluding his 7-for-29 first week has completed over 65% of passes.

Prediction

Joe Londergan: The thing that concerns me for Georgia State in this one is their defense. If Coastal play a clean game, I think they move to 4-0. Coastal win this one 38-28.

Zeke Palermo: GSU should give the Chants a good game, but its shown us three times in three weeks it can’t win close ones. On a short week I can’t imagine that issue is resolved. Coastal wins 35-24 but the teams will be within 3 at halftime.