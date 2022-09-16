Tulane Green Wave @ Kansas State Wildcats: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

Tulane Green Wave (2-0, American) vs Kansas State (2-0, Big 12)

Time and Date: 3:00 PM ET, September 17

Broadcast Network: ESPN+

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium - Manhattan, KS

ESPN FPI: Kansas State, 76%

Line: Kansas State -14.5*

Point Total: 47*

All-Time Series: Tulane and Kansas State have only met once before where the Green Wave beat the Wildcats 20-16 in September 1988.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Preview

Tulane continued their redemption tour with a 52-0 win against FCS Alcorn State last weekend. Now, just two weeks into the new season, the Green Wave have matched their win total from last season in impressive fashion. Now, it is time to see if they can give an encore performance against a stout Kansas State group.

The offense is led by Junior QB Michael Pratt. Pratt has started every game since he arrived on campus three seasons ago and is looking to transition from a good quarterback to a great quarterback. Pratt’s freshmen and sophomore seasons were almost identical with the exact same amount of touchdowns, interceptions, and a 0.3 difference in quarterback rating. Through two weeks this year, Pratt has been flawless throwing for 482 yards and five touchdowns at 70.7% accuracy and no interceptions.

Tulane’s defense gave up more than 30 points in over half their games a season ago. So far, they haven’t allowed a point in six straight quarters and have forced four interceptions and a fumble. Perhaps the light schedule is exactly what the doctor ordered so the Green Wave could get their feet under them before their biggest non-conference challenge.

On the opposite side, Kansas State is showing why many people picked them to be a dark horse Big 12 contender. The Wildcats embarrassed their former Big 12 rival Missouri this past weekend as the sides met for the first time in a decade. Kansas State could do no wrong in their 42-10 win.

While there were many pre-season headlines about Nebraska transfer QB Adrian Martinez, Deuce Vaughn is clearly the main man in Manhattan. The 2021 All-American running back followed up his 126-yard performance against South Dakota with two touchdowns and 145 yards on the ground. Vaughn may be the man to beat for the Doak Walker Award.

On defense, Kansas State forced an interception on 4 consecutive drives in the second half against Missouri. Through two games, the Wildcats have caused opponents to fumble the ball three times and have five interceptions. While many expected the team to play well, even Head Coach Chris Klieman has to be impressed with how fast everything is coming together for his team.

Prediction

While Tulane are much improved, their hype train is likely to be derailed in Manhattan. Tulane will hope that they are facing a distracted Kansas State team so they can keep it close. Kansas State may be peeking ahead to their Week 4 showdown against Oklahoma, but it shouldn’t matter with the talent discrepancy. However, if the Wildcats play to their full potential, it could get ugly in Manhattan. Final Score - 40-14 Kansas State.