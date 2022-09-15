 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 2 Recap + Week 3 Preview

Let’s talk about an absolutely wild week in the Sun Belt.

By Zeke Palermo and Brian Stone
NCAA Football: Appalachian State at Texas A&amp;M Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Brian and Zeke return to talk about the Sun Belt’s huge performance with three huge upsets over heavily favored opponents, and what that means for the conference from a national perspective.

Georgia Southern took out Nebraska, and Marshall went to South Bend, Indiana and beat a #8 Notre Dame team to spoil Marcus Freeman’s home debut. Plus, of course Appalachian State beat #6 Texas A&M in front of a stunned crowd in College Station.

The boys also dig into week three and discuss College Gameday coming to Boone for Appalachian State/Troy and the other big clashes taking place this weekend.

