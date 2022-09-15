Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 2 Recap + Week 3 Preview

Brian and Zeke return to talk about the Sun Belt’s huge performance with three huge upsets over heavily favored opponents, and what that means for the conference from a national perspective.

Georgia Southern took out Nebraska, and Marshall went to South Bend, Indiana and beat a #8 Notre Dame team to spoil Marcus Freeman’s home debut. Plus, of course Appalachian State beat #6 Texas A&M in front of a stunned crowd in College Station.

The boys also dig into week three and discuss College Gameday coming to Boone for Appalachian State/Troy and the other big clashes taking place this weekend.

