Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 2 Recap + Week 3 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to recap an eventful week in the American Athletic Conference. That includes UCF and Houston’s losses, plus ECU’s rebound win. Then, the two preview Week 3 in the conference, which includes key road trips for SMU and Tulane.

This week, Cincinnati has a rivalry game against Miami (OH), Temple has a game with a regional P5 opponent in Rutgers, Tulane travels to Kansas State, and Houston has a home date with Kansas.

Then, East Carolina and Tulsa host FCS opponents, Memphis and Arkansas State square off at the Liberty bowl, USF heads up to road to Gainesville, SMU heads to Maryland, and FAU plays host to a huge opponent in UCF.

Who from the AAC comes out on top this week?

