Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 2 Recap + Week 3 Preview with Sam Doughton

This week, Sam Doughton, Middle Tennessee Athletics’ staff writer, joins us to discuss a huge win at Colorado State for the Blue Raiders. UTSA also picked up an OT win at Army and UTEP squeaked one out at New Mexico State. Will we see more C-USA upsets this week?

This week, Western Kentucky heads north for a rematch with Indiana, North Texas has a date with UNLV in Vegas, and Charlotte takes a quick trip south to Atlanta to try and get back on track against Georgia State. UTEP will also head north the Albuquerque to play New Mexico, Rice hosts Louisiana, and MTSU hosts Tennessee State.

The big ones this week to keep an eye on: #5 Clemson hosts LA Tech, #21 Texas hosts UTSA, and FAU hosts UCF.

Happy football watching!

Download this episode here.

