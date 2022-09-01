Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 1 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to talk about Week 1 of the AAC, breaking down all 11 games and what they’re looking for. Excitedly, the pair also got off into multiple side tangents along the way. Plus, the two make their picks for each game in Week 1.

UCF has an easy Thursday night opener against the Bulldogs of South Carolina State, while Temple squares off with Duke on Friday. Then Cincinnati has a huge ranked matchup with Arkansas in Fayetteville. Also, an optimistic USF team welcomes BYU to Tampa, Tulane hosts Dan’s beloved UMass Minutemen, #24 Houston and UTSA square off in the Alamodome, and SMU play a crosstown rival in North Texas.

Will there be any surprises? Anything can happen in the American!

