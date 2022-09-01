Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 1 Preview

In this edition, the boys preview all the action in week one of Sun Belt play and discuss some of the most intriguing matchups within the conference of the weekend.

Will Georgia State be able to upset Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks? Can James Madison pick up their first-ever FBS win over MTSU? How will Coastal Carolina fare when the tricky triple option attack of Army comes visiting Conway?

Old Dominion also once again have an important date with Virginia Tech and Marshall should open with a win against an FCS foe in Norfolk State. Then Texas State has a chance to sneak away with a win against Nevada. Can they make it happen?

Zeke and Brian break it all down and give their picks as to who wins in the opening week of play.

