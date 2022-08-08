Cincinnati, Houston Crack AFCA Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25

The first American Football Coaches Association released their preseason Coaches Poll on Monday morning. While plenty of traditional college football powers were present in the top ten, only two teams from the group of five were present in the top 25: the Cincinnati Bearcats at #22 and the Houston Cougars at #25.

Here’s where the top 25 landed:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

Other Non-P5 Teams That Received Votes

BYU 152, UCF 55, San Diego State 25, Fresno State 21, Air Force 12, Utah State 12, Appalachian State 10, Boise State 10, Army 3, SMU 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Louisiana 2, UTSA 1

Following a run to the College Football Playoff in 2022, eyes will be on how Cincinnati replaces key offensive producers, but head coach Luke Fickell looks to have reloaded nicely.

Dana Holgorsen and Houston are ranked in the preseason coaches poll for the first time since 2016 following a run to the AAC Championship game and a win over Auburn in the Birmingham bowl.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.