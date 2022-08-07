Underdog Pawdcast: AAC 2022 Season Preview - Memphis, Navy, and SMU

Dan and Emily are back to preview the 2022 AAC season. This week, they discuss three complicated programs: Memphis, Navy, and SMU. In particular, what does success look like at Memphis? How can Navy succeed in the modern world of college football? What does SMU look like under a new coaching staff?

Plus, the Red Sox have become an existential crisis for Dan.

